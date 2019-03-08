Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Royal seal of approval for the Royal Norfolk Show

PUBLISHED: 16:51 26 June 2019

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, with some of the stewards at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, with some of the stewards at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2019

The Countess of Wessex has championed the importance and diversity of Norfolk's rural economy during a visit to the Royal Norfolk Show.

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, visiting the Eastern Daily Press stall, at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, visiting the Eastern Daily Press stall, at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

From seeing award winning livestock to talking to farmers, producers and young members of the rural community, Sophie, The Countess of Wessex showed her support for Norfolk's agricultural community during a packed visit to the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show.

Joining thousands of visitors to the popular agricultural show, The Countess, who is the president the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, started her tour of the show with a visit to the Rare Breed Survival Trust tent.

Enjoying good weather and followed by an entourage of stewards and show officials, The Countess met some of the rare breeds on show and took time to speak to youngsters and members of the RBST about the organisation, which works to protect the future of rare breeds.

Mary Watkins, a committee member of the RBST who spoke to The Countess, said it was "brilliant" to receive a visit from the The Countess, she said: "The fact that president comes and shows an interest in the RBST and the work of the RBST... it all helps draw attention to us.

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, visiting the Eastern Daily Press stall, at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Jamie HoneywoodThe Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, visiting the Eastern Daily Press stall, at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

"She was asking what we do, how long we have been coming to the Norfolk show, she was really interested in what we're doing," she said.

The Countess, also took time to visit the Adnams Food and Drink tent, where she spoke to a range of food and drink producers from across Norfolk, including St Giles Gin, an independent gin distillery based in Norwich.

You may also want to watch:

Simon Melton, the owner of St Giles Gin said: "It was lovely [to be visited by The Countess] it was nice to get recognition from royalty, she really like our gin.

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, meets some children at the RBST stand at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, meets some children at the RBST stand at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

"She was interested in the fact that we're a genuine distillery," he said.

During a visit to the EDP tea tent, the Countess spoke powerfully about the importance of food production, the countryside and engaging young people in rural life.

She said the Royal Norfolk Show was a "brilliant showcase" for everything which is great about life in the county.

With advance ticket sales up on the previous years and with good weather throughout the day, visitor numbers for the opening day of the Royal Norfolk Show were estimated to be up on previous years.

The Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, tries a sample of St Giles Gin at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYThe Countess of Wessex, president of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, tries a sample of St Giles Gin at the Royal Norfolk Show. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Greg Smith, chief executive of the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association, said he thought the first day of the show had gone "particularly well", he said: "Early indications show we have had a really good turn out but, more importantly our plans have worked and we have enjoyed sa very successful day on all fronts."

Mr Smith it was wonderful to receive the support of The Countess of Wessex, he said: "The Countess, joined us last night for our pre-show dinner where she praised judges and stewards for all that they do for the Royal Norfolk Show in promoting food, farming and the countryside to the wider community.

"I think she speaks very powerfully about the need for people, particularly children and young people to learn about and have an affinity for all that is good about the rural environment and she views agricultural shows like the Royal Norfolk Shows to be absolutely vital way of achieving that," he said.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Most Read

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

New deal for City defender amid reported interest from Liverpool, Spurs and Manchester United

Ben Godfrey played a key part in Norwich City's title success last season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

The Orb review: elements of the track flowed in and out of a recognisable but inventive remix of the ambient classic

The Orb at Epic Studios. Picture: Patrick Widdess
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists