Fallen tree blocks town’s main road
PUBLISHED: 10:33 11 May 2020 | UPDATED: 10:33 11 May 2020
Police are warning motorists to avoid a town’s main road due to a fallen tree.
Officers have been on the scene in Mundford Road, in Thetford, since 10am dealing with the tree which is blocking a lane.
On Twitter Breckland Police said: “Thetford team are currently dealing with a fallen tree which has partially blocked Mundford Rd, Thetford. Please avoid the area if possible.”
Mundford Road links the south of the town to the A11 and passes through its industrial district with frequent lorry deliveries.
