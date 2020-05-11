Fallen tree blocks town’s main road

A tree is blocking Mundford Road in Thetford. Picture: Breckland Police Archant

Police are warning motorists to avoid a town’s main road due to a fallen tree.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers have been on the scene in Mundford Road, in Thetford, since 10am dealing with the tree which is blocking a lane.

You may also want to watch:

On Twitter Breckland Police said: “Thetford team are currently dealing with a fallen tree which has partially blocked Mundford Rd, Thetford. Please avoid the area if possible.”

Mundford Road links the south of the town to the A11 and passes through its industrial district with frequent lorry deliveries.

Check the EDP’s live traffic map before you travel.