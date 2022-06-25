Norfolk motorcyclist becomes TikTok sensation documenting life on the roads

KTM Jimm is a moto-vlogger who has gained a large following on TikTok. - Credit: Jimmy Boyce

A Norfolk motorcyclist has been going viral on TikTok as millions enjoy his comedic videos documenting a biker’s life on the roads.

Jimmy Boyce, also known as KTM Jimm, who lives near Thetford, sped into online fame after he decided to turn his dashcam footage into TikToks.

And just six months later, Mr Boyce has more than 250,000 followers and more than five million likes on his videos.

He said: “I have always been a biker and I come from a biking family.

"I absolutely love it. It’s my passion.

“I also love entertaining people, so my TikTok came about after people started suggesting that I post the footage from the camera on my helmet.

“So, I thought 'why not' and it just blew up from there.

KTM Jimm has become a TikTok sensation. - Credit: Jimmy Boyce

“People just love how I react to things and I always try to make my videos funny.”

The father-of-three, who is known online for his larger-than-life personality, uploads anything from near misses, breakdowns and his reaction to other motorists.

But one of his most popular videos was in response to fuel price increases, which accumulated nearly two and a half million views.

KTM Jimm is a moto-vlogger who has gained a large following on TikTok. - Credit: Jimmy Boyce

Now, Mr Boyce, who rides a 125CC KTM Duke, says he is being recognised when he is out and about.

And he even has his own clothing brand selling KTM Jimm merchandise, some of which have been made in collaboration with the well-known sportswear brand Champion.

Mr Boyce, who is now a full-time content creator, added: “It’s a little bit overwhelming, when I think about how quickly this has all grown.

"My dad was definitely the person that got me into motorcycles, but he passed away a few years ago.

"He always told me to follow my dreams and go for it. I did and now all of this has happened.

“I started it just to make people laugh. I’m just doing me and sharing my biking journey."

Jimmy Boyce, also known as KTM Jimm, has become a TikTok sensation. - Credit: Jimmy Boyce

This week, Mr Boyce’s motorbike broke down meaning he could be off the roads for a while.

In response, his fans urged him to create a GoFundMe page, so they could raise money for him to repair or replace the vehicle, allowing him to continue creating videos.

KTM Jimm merchandise in collaboration with Champion. - Credit: Jimmy Boyce/Champion



