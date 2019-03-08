Video

Re-watch Norfolk magician wow Britain's Got Talent judges

Thetford magician James Samuel performing with 4MG on Britain's Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX Archant

Young magician James Samuel wowed the judges and baffled viewers when he appeared with teen magic group — dubbed the 'One Direction of magic' — on Britain's Got Talent.

Thetford magician James Samuel (far right) performing with 4MG on Britain’s Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX Thetford magician James Samuel (far right) performing with 4MG on Britain’s Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX

The Thetford youngster showed off some impressive trickery with his three mind-bending colleagues from 4MG when they appeared on Saturday night's latest round of live auditions.

The all-male team that includes Harry Nardi, 18, Theo Mallalieu, 17, and Josh Horus, 17, as well as 19-year-old James, specialise in mind reading, magic, sleight-of-hand and illusion.

Each of the teens performed a different card trick to one of the four judges, Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

Their performance saw each member asking the judges to pick a random card from a deck.

Each of the group then correctly revealed the card with some close up magic. As a finale the foursome took of their jackets to reveal the T-Shirts cards the judges selected printed on the back.

James, who was the youngest ever member of the Ipswich Magic Society, and has previously appeared on CBBC and Sky TV, performed for a baffled David Walliams. He reacted: "You're like the boyband of magic aren't you? It was dazzling, well done."

Thetford magician James Samuel performing for judge David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX Thetford magician James Samuel performing for judge David Walliams on Britain’s Got Talent. Picture: Dymond/Thames/Syco/REX

Simon Cowell said: "I've never seen an act like this before. Considering your age, experience, it was amazing. I really like you guys."

Their performance drew a huge reaction on social media. The BGT live semi-finals begin tomorrow at 7.30pm on ITV.

They posted on Facebook: "Waking up to followers, messages and comments from all over the world about our audition. The last 24 hours have been crazy for us. We thank you all once again for your amazing response. Don't forget to Vote 4MG! We have some mind blowing magic planned

James posted: "We have only gone and made it to the Britain's Got Talent Semi Final! We have got big plans for a mind blowing performance. Thanks for all the love and support."

