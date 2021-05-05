Garden centre launches outdoor eating with wood-fired pizza and waffles

Published: 5:30 AM May 5, 2021

Thetford Garden Centre have launched Norfolk Pizza Co, offering wood-fire pizzas, waffles and outdoor seating area. - Credit: Thetford Garden Centre

The owners of a town’s garden centre have transformed their outside space into a festival-themed eating experience, offering wood-fired pizzas and waffles.

Thetford Garden Centre has launched its new business, Norfolk Pizza Co, in its outdoor plant area.

With its indoor restaurant - the Lime Kiln Kitchen - currently closed until May 17 due to Covid restrictions, owner Lucy Nixon said the idea came to them during lockdown.

It currently has two trailers on-site, one selling Norfolk-themed pizzas and the other waffles and drinks, plus a yurt to shelter customers sitting outside.

The new venture was part funded by a grant from the New Anglia Local Enterprise Partnership, as part of the Business Resilience and Recovery Scheme to support businesses during the pandemic.

Mrs Nixon said: “The idea for our pizza and waffle trailers came as a direct result of Covid.

“It’s a takeaway service, all on-site and completely outside.

“We first thought of it in lockdown because the main restaurant was closed. We wanted to do something to future-proof us against Covid.

“Since we launched last week, the response has been really good. It’s such a lovely feeling. The pizzas taste brilliant and it’s an amazing atmosphere, with a really lovely mix of people and ages.

“It’s a bit of a festival feel, which is what we wanted, with music playing. When we can, we will do events with live music.”

The pizzas are a slow fermented sour dough recipe made fresh the day before, all with a Norfolk twist.

“We have the Tom Paine and Boudica pizza and quite a few Norfolk dialect names,” said Mrs Nixon.

“The Muckwash has been a favourite, which means to get hot and sweaty. That is our spicy sausage pizza. Our chips are called Stephen Fries.”

Thetford Garden Centre previously announced plans to build an adventure golf course in 2019, but Mrs Nixon said it was currently on hold due to the pandemic.

She added: “The last year has been a rollercoaster. But as we are opening up, you can feel the positivity around. Last weekend was our first bank holiday with customers since 2019.

“The silver lining is that it has made us all stronger.”

