Boy, five, thanked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer for his 'amazing work'

Published: 12:09 PM March 5, 2021

Cole Casey from Barnham received a signed letter from Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, thanking him for his fundraising efforts. - Credit: PA

A five-year-old described as “the next Marcus Rashford”, has received a letter from Manchester United’s manager thanking him for his “amazing efforts” to help feed the vulnerable.

Cole Casey from Barnham was “over the moon” when he received a signed letter from Manchester United's manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, thanking him for his fundraising efforts.

After a bake sale outside of his home Saturday February 27 - where he raised £312 - Cole used the money to buy food to donate to Sharon Thompson, at the Pine Close Community Centre, where she spends her free time running “Eat and Meet” - helping to feed Thetford’s vulnerable.

Cole’s mother, Megan Casey, 31, called her son “the next little Rashford” with his love for football and helping those less fortunate.

And on Thursday, March 4, Ms Casey said she couldn’t believe it when a letter from Manchester United came through on her emails.

It wrote: “Dear Cole,

“We have been told about the amazing efforts that you have been undertaking to raise money for Eat and Meet and on behalf of Manchester United wanted to extend our thanks and gratitude for your dedication at this difficult time.

“Everyone at the club is in awe of the work that has been going on all over the country to support various good causes like this.

“We have also been showing our appreciation in various way, from messages of support from our first team players and donations of food to local communities and the NHS, to lighting up our famously red Old Trafford stadium in blue.

“Keep up the great work with your fundraising efforts.”

Ms Casey said: “I couldn't believe it and Cole couldn't believe.

“His world revolves around football and he doesn’t know what team he supports, so when he got that he said I support Manchester United now, but his bedroom is all Liverpool.

“We were talking and he said 'I only did it to help people'. He is really thankful but he doesn’t understand why he is getting so much attention.

“I am so proud because he is only five but this has really pushed him to do more.”

Following his fundraising, Cole also received a letter thanking him on behalf of her Majesty the Queen and he received the community hero reward from Location Location estate agents in Thetford.

Breckland Councillor for the Thetford Boudica Ward, Stuart Terry, delivered a letter to five-year-old Cole Casey on behalf of The Lady Dannatt Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk thanking him for his fundraising work. - Credit: Stuart Terry

The letter on behalf of the Queen from Lord-Lieutenant of Norfolk Lady Phillipa Dannatt, said: “Norfolk owes you a huge debt of gratitude for your outstanding service to the community. Well done indeed Cole and thank you.”

