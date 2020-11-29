News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Friends pay tribute to war heroes with walking marathon effort

Thomas Chapman

Published: 11:39 AM November 29, 2020   
Three friends from Thetford took on a walking marathon, stopping at war memorials along the way to raise money for the Royal British Legion

Three friends paid tribute to fallen heroes by stopping at war memorials as they conquered a walking marathon.

Starting from Thetford, Anna Dean, Jennie Chamberlain and Nicola Greenough spent Saturday (November 28) walking 26.2 miles across south Norfolk and west Suffolk, stopping at seven memorials along the way.

In a year which saw traditional poppy sellers absent from high streets amid the coronavirus pandemic, the trio were determined to support the Royal British Legion.

They decided to take part in My Poppy Run, which encourages participants to undertake physical challenges to raise money for the charity.

While keen to run the distance, various injuries meant the members of Thetford Athletic Club had to settle for a slower pace.

And throughout the day, poppies were laid at memorials in Thetford, Barnham, Euston, East Harling, Bridgham and Kilverstone (two).

The trio completed the walking marathon in seven-and-a-half hours, and have thus far raised £350. Visit their My Poppy Run page to donate.

Thetford News

