Warning issued over wildfires in Thetford Forest

Grace Piercy

Grace Piercy

Published: 12:33 PM September 7, 2021    Updated: 12:48 PM September 7, 2021
Ticks carrying a brain virus have been found in Thetford Forest Picture: Sonya Duncan

Thetford Forest has issued a warning over wildfires. - Credit: Eastern Daily Press © 2015

Thetford Forest has issued a warning over the chance of wildfires in the forest, asking visitors to help prevent fires.

Bosses at Forestry England announced via social media that they are expecting the wildfire alert level in the forest to move to amber level within the next 24 hours.

They called for visitors not to use fire in the forest — meaning no open fires, campfires, or barbeques. People were also told to dispose of cigarettes properly, by ensuring they have been put out.

Should visitors see anyone deliberately starting fires, bosses at Thetford Forest asked people to call the police.

In the event of a wildfire, visitors were told to call 999, give the exact location of the fire, stay safe, and wait for the fire and rescue service.

This warning was issued by Forestry England.

