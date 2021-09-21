Thetford Forest invites runners to enjoy fresh air and scenery

Published: 10:47 AM September 21, 2021

Runners are being invited to enjoy the freedom, fresh air and scenery of Thetford Forest this autumn.

Both 5k and 10k routes will be on offer from High Lodge on Sunday, October 31, as part of the national Forest Runner events.

And everyone who crosses the finish line will receive a goody bag with some solid oak trophies to be won.

Sponsors Merrell, the outdoor clothing and footwear brand, will encourage participants along the way, sharing top trail running tips and advice in the run up to the events, as well as some Strava challenges.

Simon Sweeney, Merrell marketing manager, said: “We are really excited to be supporting the Forest Runner series this year as an event sponsor.

"Our mission is to promote the benefits of time and experiences in the outdoors on mental health along with our charity partner Mind.

"This series will provide the perfect platform for runners of all abilities to experience some much needed escapism and experience the beautiful locations we have here in England.”

Forest Runner is about more than being first to the finish line - the focus is also on enjoying the journey within beautiful surroundings and being a forest runner.

Olympian and world champion runner Steve Cram said: “As we all strive for a better lifestyle balance, you would struggle to find a more uplifting experience than running through our nation’s stunning forests. We plan to offer you superb running routes over your preferred distance, at your pace, in venues that will invigorate you mentally and physically.”

By taking part, every runner will also help us to take care of the nation’s forests. All money raised by the events will go back into the local forests so that Forestry England can continue to grow, shape and care for them for future generations.

Entry to the 5km event costs £20 and the 10km event costs £22.50, plus booking fees. £2 UK Athletics discount available. Prices include parking,

To book, go online to www.forestryengland.uk/forest-runner.