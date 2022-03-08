Lorries packed with donations for displaced Ukrainians set for Poland
- Credit: Neil James Media
The people of Thetford have gone the extra mile to help Ukrainians who have fled the conflict.
Hundreds of volunteers helped load trucks with donations before the convey set off to the war-torn country's border.
The donations include everything from blankets to personal products.
Volunteers helped load two trailers full of donations at Chris Riches Transport after the company became overwhelmed with supplies for the Ukrainian people.
Chris Riches and his wife Liana had initially set out to support Waites and Stones, in Swaffham, with its efforts in collecting and shipping out supplies for the Ukrainian people.
But just days later, the companies had coordinated a huge project in response to the amount of donations it was receiving.
They now plan to personally drive the lorries over to Poland with the help of Norfolk Polonia CIC in Norwich.
Most Read
- 1 Woman in her 20s dies in A47 crash
- 2 Country park café overlooking lake reopens with new menu
- 3 War bunker on sale for £25,000 gets nearly 200 enquiries in three days
- 4 'Miracle' gold coin find could change Norfolk metal detectorist's life
- 5 Leading GP warns of 'unsafe' conditions as patient numbers grow
- 6 Restaurant gets new head chef with hopes of landing AA rosette
- 7 Most wanted Norfolk man still at large despite international appeal
- 8 Council issues warning for drivers as roads across Norfolk to be gritted
- 9 North Norfolk holiday spot named among best places for stargazing in UK
- 10 New campsite plan for north Norfolk will regenerate 43-acre site
Around 100 people descended on the transport company's yard each day last weekend to help.
Roy Brame, chairman of Breckland Council, also visited over the weekend to thank organisers and volunteers for their efforts.
Mr Riches said: "We opened our yard thinking a few people would turn up. We were blown away. We had people queuing at our gates to help.
"We quickly became swamped.
"We just want to praise the local people. The generosity and kindness has been amazing, and all the teamwork is something we will remember for the rest of our lives."
He hopes to be able to leave Norfolk on Saturday, March 12 once they receive a licence to allow them to travel, and estimates it will take around two to three days to reach the border.
Ian Odgers, who has helped set up drop-off centres across Norfolk, has also been involved in the efforts.
He said he was "moved by the generosity of everyone concerned" and thanked people for their support.
Terry Jermy, Norfolk county councillor and Thetford town councillor, said the response from residents has been "incredible", adding: "Thetford has such fantastic community spirit and I am pleased, and proud, that we have collectively been able to provide this help and I am sure there will be more help forthcoming."
A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support Mr Riches in delivering the donations.
To donate visit https://gofund.me/4fd67e78