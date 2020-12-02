Shoppers support market town traders as second lockdown lifts

Published: 5:38 PM December 2, 2020

A community figure has told how shoppers could be seen out and about supporting traders in Norfolk's market towns, as businesses reopened for the first time after the second lockdown.

Breckland councillor and executive member for community, leisure and culture, Mark Robinson visited Thetford, Dereham and Attleborough on Wednesday as part of the council's "enjoy, discover and explore" campaign.

Breckland Councillor and executive member for community, leisure and culture, Mark Robinson. - Credit: Breckland Council

Mr Robinson, who is also mayor of Thetford, said: "I am really pleased to see the restrictions have been lifted and the return of our shops and hospitality sector.

"It’s great to see people returning and supporting businesses after a difficult year.

"It felt as if we are going into the festive season. You could see the buzz of people going about their Christmas shopping and the general sense that people were relieved and pleased to be making those personal interactions again.

"I wanted to see how the towns were feeling and I got to speak with local retailers who were all pleased to be back."