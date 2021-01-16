'Fantastic' students donate funds from cancelled prom to children's hospice

Published: 10:17 AM January 16, 2021

Thoughtful students at Thetford Academy donated funds from their cancelled prom to East Anglia's Children's Hospices (EACH) - Credit: Inspiration Trust

A group of selfless students harnessed the disappointment of their school prom being cancelled and donated funds to a children's charity instead.

Following confirmation their summer prom would be called off amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thetford Academy's prom committee insisted the money raised would go to a good cause.

Having already made £631.45, the pupils opted to donate the money East Anglia’s Children’s Hospice (EACH) to help residents there.

The committee - comprised of Bethany, Libby, Isabella, India and Mariana - had raised funds throughout the year by hosting several bake sales at parents’ evenings, as well as Christmas and Valentine’s Day events.

When word was official their prom would not go ahead, students were determined to ensure something positive came of their hard work.

Bethany, a member of last year’s prom committee, said: “Our team of girls deemed it appropriate and necessary not to waste the money, and wanted to ensure it went to a good, relevant cause.

“With the extreme circumstances we are in, we want to help make sure everyone is comfortable and safe. We know EACH does wonders in amplifying that for the children, even more so in these times.

“We chose to donate to the charity because we see it as the beating heart of our community, and to show we can band together in times of crisis. This is our thank you for their efforts, and we hope the money will help in any way possible."

EACH is dedicated to caring for children and young people with life-threatening conditions across the Eastern region.

Following an intense fundraising campaign, its new Norfolk hospice, The Nook, was officially opened by the Duchess of Cambridge in November 2019 - replacing its previous facility in Quidenham.

Safina Karim, head of year 11, added: "This just goes to show the incredibly positive mindset of these girls – they’re absolutely fantastic.

"They started year 11 in September and just began fundraising immediately. They worked incredibly hard alongside their studies and the whole school got behind them.

“Well done to the girls for their hard work, compassion and determination for something good to come out of this situation. They have shown what wonderful individuals we have at Thetford Academy."