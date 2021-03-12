More than 50 pupils in isolation after positive test at school

Published: 11:03 AM March 12, 2021

More than 50 pupils and a staff member are in isolation after a student tested positive for the coronavirus.

Following a positive Covid-19 test at Thetford Academy, 54 pupils and a teacher – who had been in close contact with the infected student – have been put into isolation.

Dan Carter, Principal of The Thetford Academy, said: "A student from The Thetford Academy has tested positive for Covid-19. We have identified anyone who has been in close contact and asked them to self-isolate, in line with government guidance.

"We appreciate this may cause some concern however, we have a strong testing system and we're working hard to keep our children, families, colleagues and wider community as safe as possible. We are working closely with Public Health Norfolk and following their advice.

"Our school remains open for the rest of our students - we would like to thank our families and school community for their ongoing support."