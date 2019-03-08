Inquest into university student's death postponed
PUBLISHED: 13:07 02 September 2019 | UPDATED: 13:18 02 September 2019
Archant
The inquest into the death of a University of East Anglia student has been postponed while arrangements including witnesses and documentary evidence are finalised.
Theo Brennan-Hulme, 21, was found dead on campus on March 12.
The creative writing and literature student's inquest, which opened on March 18, gave his cause of death as hanging.
A pre-inquest hearing at Norfolk Coroner's Court in Norwich on Monday discussed the statements to be read and witnesses to be called at Mr Brennan-Hulme's full inquest, which is expected to take place around March 2020.
This included a statement from his family and witnesses from the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT), the region's mental health trust, UEA and a GP working at the university.
Another pre-inquest hearing will take place on December 17 - originally the scheduled date for the full inquest.
