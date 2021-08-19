Theatre to share £112,000 fund to support people with dementia

Published: 12:01 AM August 19, 2021 Updated: 8:58 AM August 19, 2021

The Seagull, Lowestoft’s not-for-profit community theatre, has received a funding grant to help dementia sufferers. - Credit: The Seagull Theatre

A town's community theatre has received a funding grant to support people with dementia through music therapy.

The Seagull, Lowestoft’s not-for-profit community theatre, has received a share of a £112,000 fund to help dementia sufferers.

The National Academy for Social Prescribing (NASP) has provided £100,000 to the funding, with a further £12,107 coming from the Music for Dementia campaign.

The funding will be used to support the expansion of The Seagull’s Music Appreciation Group.

Des Reynolds, director at The Seagull Theatre, said: “We’ll be able to reach out to more families to enjoy our Sunday Classics film club where we use reminiscence and a wonderful team of professional actors to take our customers truly back in time.

“We’re overjoyed that more local families will receive support to maximise the enjoyment they can share with their loved ones at our many dementia accessible events.”

Music therapy has been found to reduce agitation and the need for medication in 67pc of people with dementia.

