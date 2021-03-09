Pub landlady launches Easter egg appeal for local children

Published: 3:55 PM March 9, 2021

The Red Lion pub in Dereham has launched an Easter egg appeal - Credit: The Red Lion

A market town pub is collecting Easter eggs to make sure homeless children and those in hospital have a "cracking" easter.

The Red Lion Pub in Dereham is launching an Easter egg appeal - Credit: The Red Lion

The owner of The Red Lion pub in Quebec Street, Dereham has launched an Easter egg appeal.

The cause will see landlady, Simone Knight, donate all proceeds to the hospital and local food bank to make sure no children miss out on the holiday.

Simone Knight, landlady of The Red Lion in Dereham - Credit: Simone Knight

Mrs Knight said: "We missed the egg collection last year because we were in a national lockdown, but we have already had lots of messages and eggs donated.

"I think lockdown has shown how kind and generous the people of Dereham really are, please pick up an extra egg when you're at the supermarket."

You may also want to watch:

To arrange a drop-off, send the pub a message on Facebook by searching "The Red Lion Dereham (Dereham)" or call Mrs Knight on 07762427490.