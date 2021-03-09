News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Pub landlady launches Easter egg appeal for local children

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 3:55 PM March 9, 2021   
The Red Lion pub in Dereham has launched an Easter egg appeal

The Red Lion pub in Dereham has launched an Easter egg appeal - Credit: The Red Lion

A market town pub is collecting Easter eggs to make sure homeless children and those in hospital have a "cracking" easter.

The Red Lion Pub in Dereham is launching an Easter egg appeal

The Red Lion Pub in Dereham is launching an Easter egg appeal - Credit: The Red Lion

The owner of The Red Lion pub in Quebec Street, Dereham has launched an Easter egg appeal.

The cause will see landlady, Simone Knight, donate all proceeds to the hospital and local food bank to make sure no children miss out on the holiday.

Simone Knight, landlady of The Red Lion in Dereham

Simone Knight, landlady of The Red Lion in Dereham - Credit: Simone Knight

Mrs Knight said: "We missed the egg collection last year because we were in a national lockdown, but we have already had lots of messages and eggs donated.

"I think lockdown has shown how kind and generous the people of Dereham really are, please pick up an extra egg when you're at the supermarket."

You may also want to watch:

To arrange a drop-off, send the pub a message on Facebook by searching "The Red Lion Dereham (Dereham)" or call Mrs Knight on 07762427490.

Most Read

  1. 1 School class bubble goes into self-isolation after one day back
  2. 2 'Unbearable pain' - police chief reveals dog theft heartache
  3. 3 Dentist 'failed to diagnose cause of patient's pain', hearing told
  1. 4 Women accused of £20k shoplifting spree at John Lewis
  2. 5 Girl, 15, injured in collision between pedestrian and cyclist
  3. 6 Zoo worker who lost eye in 90mph crash with cow is suing for £200k
  4. 7 No trace of Covid-19 in more than half of Norfolk and Waveney
  5. 8 Anger after trees 'cut down without any consent'
  6. 9 Newt discovery forces late changes to 166-home plan at old golf club
  7. 10 The sixties boom town facing another new chapter
Easter
Dereham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

North Drive

Three arrests after more than 100 people gather in Great Yarmouth

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
The memorial to Domantas Baksaitis at the lamppost where he died after a motorbike crash in Great Yarmouth.

Police on scene as mass vigil for teen enters second day

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon
Jonathan Wills

ITV Anglia News presenter Jonathan Wills leaving after 13 years

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Drone image of new Marina Centre being built in Great Yarmouth

Bird's eye view of new £26m seaside leisure centre taking shape

Liz Coates

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus