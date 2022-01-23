News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:59 PM January 23, 2022
Pubs, clubs and bars could stay open into the early hours during next year's bank holiday weekend to

The Queen was flown by helicopter to the Royal estate in Sandringham, it has been reported. - Credit: PA

The Queen has been flown by helicopter to the Royal estate in Sandringham. 

Her Majesty travelled from Windsor Castle to her Norfolk home today [Sunday, January 23], it is understood. 

This is her first time visiting the estate this year after the Royal family's Christmas plans were forced to change amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The head of state normally hosts at Sandringham over the Christmas holidays, with the royals attending church together on December 25. 

Sandringham House, the Queen's much-loved Norfolk retreat

Sandringham House, the Queen's much-loved Norfolk retreat - Credit: Ian Burt

But the Queen, 95, took the decision earlier in December to remain at Windsor as a precautionary measure following rising Covid-19 cases at the time. 

The monarch's decision to avoid travelling to Norfolk was a personal one and was made after careful consideration.

It comes before a busy period for the monarch who will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.

In June there will be a four day bank holiday weekend to mark her 70-year reign. 

The bank holidays will take place from June 2 to 5.

Most Read

  1. 1 'Absolute insanity' - Village' in massive backlash to homes plan
  2. 2 The most beautiful places to live in Norfolk - according to estate agents
  3. 3 Eight dogs up for adoption at a Norfolk rehoming centre
  1. 4 East Norfolk road closed with firefighters at the scene
  2. 5 'I listen to science': City folk hit back at anti-vax protests
  3. 6 Emergency services at scene of crash near A47 in Norwich
  4. 7 Mum describes heartache year on from daughter's tragic death
  5. 8 Builder of 15 years puts down tools and opens smokehouse restaurant
  6. 9 Police on hand as anti-vaccine protesters gather in city
  7. 10 Hope for WASPI women as MPs back compensation call
The Queen
West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man's body found in sea at Great Yarmouth

Norfolk Live News

Body found in the sea at Great Yarmouth

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
James Hopkins

One of East Anglia's largest property builders is sold to investment firm

Derin Clark

person
Fakenham Road near Briston and Melton Constable

Norfolk Live News

North Norfolk road closed with drivers asked to avoid area

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The Holiday Inn in Ipswich Road is to be used as a care hotel

Holiday Inn to become 'care hotel' to help struggling hospitals

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon