Queen flown by helicopter to Sandringham Estate
- Credit: PA
The Queen has been flown by helicopter to the Royal estate in Sandringham.
Her Majesty travelled from Windsor Castle to her Norfolk home today [Sunday, January 23], it is understood.
This is her first time visiting the estate this year after the Royal family's Christmas plans were forced to change amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The head of state normally hosts at Sandringham over the Christmas holidays, with the royals attending church together on December 25.
But the Queen, 95, took the decision earlier in December to remain at Windsor as a precautionary measure following rising Covid-19 cases at the time.
The monarch's decision to avoid travelling to Norfolk was a personal one and was made after careful consideration.
It comes before a busy period for the monarch who will be celebrating her Platinum Jubilee this year.
In June there will be a four day bank holiday weekend to mark her 70-year reign.
The bank holidays will take place from June 2 to 5.
