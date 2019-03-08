Search

Five million fairy lights and 29,000 mince pies: Festive Spectacular in numbers

PUBLISHED: 20:00 11 October 2019 | UPDATED: 20:03 11 October 2019

Behind the scenes as preparations are underway for this years Thursford Christmas Spectacular. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Jamie Honeywood Archant Norwich Norfolk

With the Thursford Christmas Spectacular just around the corner, we went behind the scenes to dig out some facts and figures.

In its 43rd year, the lavish annual show - which is Europe's biggest festive spectacular - has a £2m budget and more than 150 performers.

The wages for the people involved adds up to £100,000 per week, with each performer having up to 23 different costumes.

Throughout the 103 shows between November and December, the performers will dance and sing for a total of 19,080 minutes.

The performers on the whole will do more than 509m steps between them throughout the festive shows.

The building costs more than £70,000 to insure and it takes six weeks to fully dress it with hundreds of Christmas trees, more than five million fairy lights and 753 lighting channels, which operate more than 19,500 functions.

Through the shows, 37,000 tubs of ice cream are consumed, along with 29,000 mince pies and 3,500 litres of mulled wine.

A team of eight seamstresses work for months to prepare the 2,000 costumes for the performers.

More than 1.5m rhinestones, 100 metres of feathers and 2,000 pom poms have been used in the various costumes and headdresses, which change for each separate routine.

In 2016, the Thursford show sold more tickets than Glastonbury festival, with one customer flying more than 9,000 miles from Australia.

John Cushing, who has run the Christmas Spectacular since 1977, said: "We have had people visit from Australia, America and even Canada. We also have quite a few from Holland coming to the shows.

"You can ask any hotel, the Thursford Spectacular is what keeps them going in the winter. We easily bring £10m to Norfolk's economy when the show is in full swing."

Of the 103 shows which will take place, 41 are already sold out with another 37 only having limited availability.

Tickets for the Thursford Christmas Spectacular start from £37, group rates are also available.

For more information or to buy tickets click here or call 01328 878477.

