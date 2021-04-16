News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
This week's The New Normal podcast: Diversity, royalty and caterpillars at war

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM April 16, 2021   
The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the death of Prince Philip and the wall-to-wall media coverage, Shirley Williams passing away at 90 and the growing Greensill lobbying scandal.



Irish computer scientist Sheree Atcheson joins the team to talk about her new book Demanding More: Why Diversity and Inclusion Don't Happen and What You Can Do About It.

And there's analysis of the court battle of the year: Colin the Caterpillar v Cuthbert the Caterpillar.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

Podcast

