This week's The New Normal podcast: Out of Afghanistan and into the office
- Credit: Archant
The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.
Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.
This week they discuss the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the rapid Taliban takeover, the UK government's faltering response and what the future might hold.
As James Dyson becomes the latest figure to demand an immediate return to the office, Nicky Hoyland, CEO of tech firm Huler, explains why remote working has its benefits.
Dr Hannah Bradshaw of Washington and Jefferson College in Pennsylvania tells us about her study showing that fussy eaters who avoid new foods are less likely to be thought sexually attractive.
Plus there's Nando's running out of chicken and what it says about Brexit and the sad passing of the brilliant Sean Lock.
The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.
