This week's The New Normal podcast: UNESCO enforces and dancing horses

Published: 6:00 AM July 30, 2021

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Matt Withers and Cash Boyle return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the anger at the BBC not showing Olympic events it's not able to show, Sajid Javid calling on people not to cower from Covid and the latest target of the anti-woke brigade: the RNLI.

Professor Michael Parkinson, honorary professor at the University of Liverpool, joins the pair to talk about UNESCO's decision to strip the city of its World Heritage status and what it means.

Plus they pay tribute to The X Factor as it vanishes from our screens and wonder how making a horse look a bit like it's dancing became a sport.

