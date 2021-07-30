News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

This week's The New Normal podcast: UNESCO enforces and dancing horses

Author Picture Icon

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM July 30, 2021   
The New Normal podcast logo

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Matt Withers and Cash Boyle return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the anger at the BBC not showing Olympic events it's not able to show, Sajid Javid calling on people not to cower from Covid and the latest target of the anti-woke brigade: the RNLI.

Professor Michael Parkinson, honorary professor at the University of Liverpool, joins the pair to talk about UNESCO's decision to strip the city of its World Heritage status and what it means.

Plus they pay tribute to The X Factor as it vanishes from our screens and wonder how making a horse look a bit like it's dancing became a sport.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

You may also want to watch:

Podcast
United Kingdom

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Cary's Meadow off Yarmouth Road in Thorpe St Andrew.

Norfolk Live

Body of man in 20s found at nature reserve near Norwich

Sophie Wyllie and Daniel Moxon

Logo Icon
Sky Broadband appears to be down across, Norfolk, Suffolk and parts of the rest of the country on Wednesday morning.

Norfolk Live | Updated

Sky broadband issues across Norfolk and Suffolk resolved

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
Chapel building Shipdham in Norfolk

Church with 'features to get excited about' for sale for £80,000

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Two Victorian buildings, which formed the NR2 hotel, in Earlham Road, Norwich, are up for sale. Pic:

Exclusive

Police called to troublespot Norwich hotel 324 times in two years

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus