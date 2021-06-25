Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss five years since the Brexit vote and Conservative MP Joy Morrissey's call for all homes to display a portrait of the Queen.

Comedy writer Sara Gibbs joins the team to talk about her new book Drama Queen, about life as an autistic woman, while Matt Hubbard of Lloyds Banking Group sets out the state of the housing market post-pandemic.

Plus: is forcing children to sing One Britain One Nation at school the way to head off the threat of Scottish independence?

