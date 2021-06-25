News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
This week's The New Normal podcast: A Drama Queen and the housing scene

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM June 25, 2021   
The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss five years since the Brexit vote and Conservative MP Joy Morrissey's call for all homes to display a portrait of the Queen.

Comedy writer Sara Gibbs joins the team to talk about her new book Drama Queen, about life as an autistic woman, while Matt Hubbard of Lloyds Banking Group sets out the state of the housing market post-pandemic.

Plus: is forcing children to sing One Britain One Nation at school the way to head off the threat of Scottish independence?

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

