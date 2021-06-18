This week's The New Normal podcast: Terminus Day 2, and meet Mr Oxlong

Published: 6:00 AM June 18, 2021

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the unsurprising postponement of the end of Covid restrictions, the latest dispatch from the keyboard of Dominic Cummings and GB News' much-vaunted launch falling foul of some Bart Simpson-style pranks.

Plus they ask whether Denmark's footballers should have played on after Christian Eriksen's collapse, a Magdalen College mea culpa and some red-hot ice-skating chat.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.