This week's The New Normal podcast: Freedom Day and the flicks

Published: 6:00 AM June 4, 2021

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

Richard Porritt, Cash Boyle and Matt Withers return to bring you the week’s news, politics, gags, gaffes and guests.

This week they discuss the potential postponement of the next stage of lockdown lifting, Brexiteer Wetherspoon boss Tim Martin's calls for more EU migration to staff his pubs and next year's bonus bank holiday.

Film critic Michael Joyce drops by to recommend what to see at the cinema this summer before they're all shut down again.

Plus there's talk of turning 30, provincial nightclubs and Freddy Marks from Rod, Jane and Freddy (RIP).

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.