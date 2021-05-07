News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The New Normal podcast: The strange death of Change UK and why gossip is good

Matt Withers

Published: 6:00 AM May 7, 2021   
The New Normal Podcast logo

The New Normal is Archant's news and politics podcast - Credit: Archant

The latest episode of The New Normal, the news, politics and current affairs podcast from Archant is here.

This week they discuss Boris Johnson sending patrol vessels to Jersey, Donald Trump's extended Facebook ban and the reinstatement of the Atlanta police officer who was fired after fatally shooting Rayshard Brooks.



Former Labour-turned-Change-UK MP Mike Gapes talks about the short life and death of the centrist breakaway group, while Eshin Jolly of Dartmouth College explains his research showing why gossip is actually good for you.

And having consumed nothing cultural in the past seven days, the team look ahead to an all-English Champions League final.

The New Normal is available by heading to https://www.podfollow.com/thenewnormal or by searching for The New Normal in Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you find your podcasts.

Podcast
United Kingdom

