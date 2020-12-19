Care home thank primary school for festive surprise
- Credit: The Manor House
A north Norfolk primary school has delivered a festive surprise to "hero" care workers ahead of Christmas.
Staff at The Manor House care home in North Walsham, were "delighted" to receive a visit from two children from Colby Primary School, who came bearing gifts.
The children delivered wrapped presents and lots of personalised Christmas cards for the residents of the home to enjoy.
A card signed by the headteacher, Christine Mead, read: “Children at Colby School would like to thank you for your service at this difficult time.
"We hope you enjoy the chocolate treats. The children called you heroes so the chocolate seemed appropriate. Wishing you a wonderful Christmas.”
You may also want to watch:
Paula Pawsey, manager of The Manor House, said: “It was such a lovely surprise to receive the visit from the children at Colby Primary School this week.
"It is such a wonderful and thoughtful thing to do and a lovely treat for everyone here at the home; I would like to thank Colby Primary School from us all - we very much appreciate their kind generosity.”
Most Read
- 1 Steep Covid case rises across most of Norfolk, figures show
- 2 GP surgery closes after member of staff at sister site gets Covid
- 3 Man caught doing 112mph on A11 was 'Covid speeding'
- 4 Hospitals have more Covid patients than peak of first wave
- 5 What were the most expensive houses sold in 2020?
- 6 Teenage cyclist killed in crash with pick-up truck is named
- 7 Man pointed gun to end 15-man brawl in car park
- 8 Hundreds of bookings cancelled as pub shuts for Christmas
- 9 Chicken farm to shut after complaints of 'unbearable smell'
- 10 Will it be a white Christmas this year?