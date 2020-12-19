Care home thank primary school for festive surprise

Published: 11:00 AM December 19, 2020

Children from Colby Primary School in North Walsham delivered care workers and residents at The Manor House a festive surprise ahead of Christmas - Credit: The Manor House

A north Norfolk primary school has delivered a festive surprise to "hero" care workers ahead of Christmas.

Staff at The Manor House care home in North Walsham, were "delighted" to receive a visit from two children from Colby Primary School, who came bearing gifts.

The children delivered wrapped presents and lots of personalised Christmas cards for the residents of the home to enjoy.

A card signed by the headteacher, Christine Mead, read: “Children at Colby School would like to thank you for your service at this difficult time.

"We hope you enjoy the chocolate treats. The children called you heroes so the chocolate seemed appropriate. Wishing you a wonderful Christmas.”

Paula Pawsey, manager of The Manor House, said: “It was such a lovely surprise to receive the visit from the children at Colby Primary School this week.

"It is such a wonderful and thoughtful thing to do and a lovely treat for everyone here at the home; I would like to thank Colby Primary School from us all - we very much appreciate their kind generosity.”