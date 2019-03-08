Search

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery from Ladies Day at Fakenham Races?

PUBLISHED: 13:50 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 02 June 2019

Action from the Fakenham Races’ Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Action from the Fakenham Races' Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Brightly-coloured hats and heels were the order of the day at Fakenham Racecourse this weekend.

