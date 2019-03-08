Gallery

Can you spot anyone you know in our gallery from Ladies Day at Fakenham Races?

Action from the Fakenham Races' Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Archant

Brightly-coloured hats and heels were the order of the day at Fakenham Racecourse this weekend.

Action from the Fakenham Races’ Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood Action from the Fakenham Races’ Ladies Day 2019. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Sunday (June 2) saw racegoers donning their most glamorous and special outfits for the Jarrold Ladies Day at Fakenham Races.

Thousands of people streamed through the gates at the annual event, which has become a highlight on the social and racing calendar.

And while coral and fuschia appeared to be popular colours this year, there was a sea of brightly coloured patterns and designs worn throughout the crowd.

The event is a popular one for the town and this year it was laced with laughter, corks popping, and the rumble of conversation as visitors enjoyed the spectacular sunny weather.

Fakenham Racecourse's Dalia Courridge said: "There have been more young people attending and people are putting greater effort into their dresses."

Prizes were given by partner Jarrolds for best dressed lady, best hat and best couple.

