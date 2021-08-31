News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The world's largest village store: A look at the history of Roys

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 2:46 PM August 31, 2021   
Roys of Wroxham's first Hoveton Store at the turn of the century.

With its wide selection of goods, some consider it to be Norfolk's answer to Harrods - but do you remember these moments from Roys' history?

Based in Hoveton, Roys of Wroxham was started by Arnold and Alfred Roy in 1895 and the family business now has a multitude of stores in the village and beyond.

Peter Roy opening Roys Toys in Wroxham in 2000. Picture: Archant Library

There are currently 12 Roys stores, five of which are in Hoveton and Wroxham, with seven more across Norfolk and Suffolk.

Roys owns the garden centre Highway Garden and Leisure in Hoveton, where it also runs a toy shop and builder's merchant.

Roys of Wroxham in 1996. Picture: Mike Page

The department store has seen a lot in more than 100 years of business, from a 1995 fire in its main Hoveton store, which cost the firm over £5m, to earning the accolade of 'World's Largest Village Store' in 1930. 

Roys of Wroxham fire in 1995, thought to have cost the store £5 million. Picture: Archant Library

ROYS OF WROXHAM PREPARE TO MOVE THEIR TOY DEPARTMENT FROM THE MAIN STORE TO ITS NEW HOME IN THE FORM

Store manager Chris Green with local products in Roys food hall at the Hoveton store where locally p

Roys of Wroxham in 1981. Picture: Archant Library

Roys of Wroxham after the fire in 1995, thought to have cost the store £5 million. Picture: Archant

Roys of Wroxham 29/11/85from archive

Roys of Wroxham March 2011 Picture: James Bass

Christmas shopping at Roys of Wroxham, 29th November 1983. Picture: Archant Library

Wroxham town centre, Roys. 11.08.1980. Picture: Archant Library

