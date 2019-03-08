Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

A room fit for a queen - the history of one of Norfolk’s oldest hotels

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 15 March 2019

Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Circa 1918. Picture: EDP Library

Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Circa 1918. Picture: EDP Library

Archant

This historic Norwich building has wined and dined thousands of guests over the years, including royalty.

Maids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century. Picture: Maids Head HotelMaids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century. Picture: Maids Head Hotel

The Maids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century.

Norwich historian Walter Rye, who owned the hotel between 1889 and 1895, considered it to be the oldest Norman site in the city after the castle.

The mock Tudor building, now running as an independent hotel, is a prominent part of Norwich’s history.

The first mention of it being used as an inn was on court records in 1472 after “Robert the fowler” stole goods from the innkeeper.

Norwich Streets -- T Tombland looking towards the Maids Head Hotel Dated -- 29 August 1990 Photograph -- C5278Norwich Streets -- T Tombland looking towards the Maids Head Hotel Dated -- 29 August 1990 Photograph -- C5278

Almost 100 years later Edward the Black Prince - the eldest son of King Edward III - entertained in the establishment after a jousting competition in Norwich.

Other famous guests include Henry VIII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon in 1520 and Norfolk’s famous Parson Woodforde who dined and drank their regularly according to his diary.

Mr Woodforde wrote: “After the court was adjourned we walked to the Maid’s-Head Inn, where most of the clergy of the chancellor dined and spent the afternoon, about 34 clergy dined together.

“For our dinner we each paid 0.3.0. The bishop gave the wine at and after dinner one bottle between two clergymen.”

The Maids Head Hotel. Picture; Lightening PhotographyThe Maids Head Hotel. Picture; Lightening Photography

Queen Elizabeth I visited Norwich in 1587. One of the hotel’s legends is that she slept there.

During World War II the establishment became a popular drinking spot for US airmen, who would then head across the road to the Samson and Hercules dance hall.

The Grade II listed building has been featured in various books and films over the years, including J.B. Priestly’s English Journey and The Go Between.

The famous Paston letters, a collection of correspondences between members of the Paston family of Norfolk gentry and others connected with them, were also written in the hotel.

Before the First World War, William Warren Webb was a chauffeur, pictured in the car at the Maids Head Hotel. Before the First World War, William Warren Webb was a chauffeur, pictured in the car at the Maids Head Hotel.

In 2012, the hotel was bought by the Chaplin family who have spent around £2m on individually designing and renovating its 84 rooms.

The hotel has won various awards, including the AA 4 star silver hotel award and best independent hotel at the 2019 Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards.

Opening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Unveiling of a photograph of Walter Rye, who owned the hotel from 1889-1895. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOpening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Unveiling of a photograph of Walter Rye, who owned the hotel from 1889-1895. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich Reunion for 1956 from CNS. City of Norwich School Collect pic For:EN Derek James Copy:EN Archant © 2006 (01603) 772434Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich Reunion for 1956 from CNS. City of Norwich School Collect pic For:EN Derek James Copy:EN Archant © 2006 (01603) 772434

Opening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYOpening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Maids Head hotel which is part of the Heritage Open Days. Picture : ANTONY KELLYThe Maids Head hotel which is part of the Heritage Open Days. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Maids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century. Picture: Maids Head HotelMaids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century. Picture: Maids Head Hotel

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Robbers ambushed and pinned woman to ground during terrifying robbery caught on CCTV

CCTV footage shows the victim being approached by the two attackers in Hingham. Photo: Supplied.

WATCH: Dashcam captures near miss on blind corner

Dashcam footage shows a near miss with mobile roadworks and an oncoming car. PHOTO: Bill Pitwood

Fate of 4,000-home development in Norfolk town to be sealed today

An artist's impression of the local centre, part of the planned 4,000 development for Attleborough. Image: JTP Masterplanners design and access statement

Is this the most remote house in Norfolk?

Miles from civilisation but plenty of peace and quiet; Seven Mile House, Haddiscoe; for sale. Pic: William H Brown Select.

Most Read

Student found dead at University of East Anglia

UEA - University of East Anglia. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Family of construction worker found dead at site say ‘people are really struggling’

Kieran Hubbard with his mother Jo picture: Courtesy of the Hubbard Family

‘If people don’t like the birds, they should move back to the city!’

Eric Goleby, 77, from Hickling, has planted a sign in his front lawn telling his neighbours to 'return to the city' if they dislike wildlife. Picture: Joseph Norton

Hotel and wedding venue announces shock closure

Carlton Manor Hotel, in Carlton Colville, near Lowestoft, is set to close with some bookings set to be cancelled PHOTO: Nick Butcher

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Report of “suspicious man” sparked lockdown at a Norfolk school

Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston. Picture: Google Maps

Recycling centre on the move to new site just metres from current location

The recycling centre at Saddlebow, near King's Lynn. Picture: Matthew Usher.

Candlelit underground supper club launching in ‘Norwich’s own Diagon Alley’

Curious Club will be hosting a supper club beneath the streets of Norwich. Photo: Andy Loveday

“I had nothing to lose” - UEA graduate’s tragic spiral into crack and heroin

Angela Davey. Picture: Facebook

Award-winning Ingham Swan reopens after devastating fire

A fire took hold of the Ingham Swan in September 2017. Picture: Arlene Warwick
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists