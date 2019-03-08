A room fit for a queen - the history of one of Norfolk’s oldest hotels

Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Circa 1918. Picture: EDP Library Archant

This historic Norwich building has wined and dined thousands of guests over the years, including royalty.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Maids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century. Picture: Maids Head Hotel Maids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century. Picture: Maids Head Hotel

The Maids Head Hotel claims to be the oldest hotel in the UK, dating back to the thirteenth century.

Norwich historian Walter Rye, who owned the hotel between 1889 and 1895, considered it to be the oldest Norman site in the city after the castle.

The mock Tudor building, now running as an independent hotel, is a prominent part of Norwich’s history.

The first mention of it being used as an inn was on court records in 1472 after “Robert the fowler” stole goods from the innkeeper.

Norwich Streets -- T Tombland looking towards the Maids Head Hotel Dated -- 29 August 1990 Photograph -- C5278 Norwich Streets -- T Tombland looking towards the Maids Head Hotel Dated -- 29 August 1990 Photograph -- C5278

Almost 100 years later Edward the Black Prince - the eldest son of King Edward III - entertained in the establishment after a jousting competition in Norwich.

Other famous guests include Henry VIII’s first wife, Catherine of Aragon in 1520 and Norfolk’s famous Parson Woodforde who dined and drank their regularly according to his diary.

Mr Woodforde wrote: “After the court was adjourned we walked to the Maid’s-Head Inn, where most of the clergy of the chancellor dined and spent the afternoon, about 34 clergy dined together.

“For our dinner we each paid 0.3.0. The bishop gave the wine at and after dinner one bottle between two clergymen.”

The Maids Head Hotel. Picture; Lightening Photography The Maids Head Hotel. Picture; Lightening Photography

Queen Elizabeth I visited Norwich in 1587. One of the hotel’s legends is that she slept there.

During World War II the establishment became a popular drinking spot for US airmen, who would then head across the road to the Samson and Hercules dance hall.

The Grade II listed building has been featured in various books and films over the years, including J.B. Priestly’s English Journey and The Go Between.

The famous Paston letters, a collection of correspondences between members of the Paston family of Norfolk gentry and others connected with them, were also written in the hotel.

Before the First World War, William Warren Webb was a chauffeur, pictured in the car at the Maids Head Hotel. Before the First World War, William Warren Webb was a chauffeur, pictured in the car at the Maids Head Hotel.

In 2012, the hotel was bought by the Chaplin family who have spent around £2m on individually designing and renovating its 84 rooms.

The hotel has won various awards, including the AA 4 star silver hotel award and best independent hotel at the 2019 Norfolk and Suffolk Tourism Awards.

Opening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Unveiling of a photograph of Walter Rye, who owned the hotel from 1889-1895. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Opening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Unveiling of a photograph of Walter Rye, who owned the hotel from 1889-1895. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich Reunion for 1956 from CNS. City of Norwich School Collect pic For:EN Derek James Copy:EN Archant © 2006 (01603) 772434 Maids Head Hotel, Tombland, Norwich Reunion for 1956 from CNS. City of Norwich School Collect pic For:EN Derek James Copy:EN Archant © 2006 (01603) 772434

Opening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Opening of the newly refurbished rooms at The Maids Head Hotel, Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Maids Head hotel which is part of the Heritage Open Days. Picture : ANTONY KELLY The Maids Head hotel which is part of the Heritage Open Days. Picture : ANTONY KELLY