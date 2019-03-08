Video

Charity putting fresh twist on The Greatest Showman hit for new film

The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

A Norwich charity which has been supporting adults and children with complex needs for almost 50 years is harnessing the power of The Greatest Showman to celebrate its work.

Founded in 1972, The Hamlet runs an adult's centre in Ella Road and a children's centre in Johnson Place which provide opportunities for learning and play for families.

To share its achievements, the charity has commissioned a film which will be based around the song This Is Me from musical blockbuster The Greatest Showman.

Pauline Morgan, chief executive at The Hamlet, said: "The staff thought it would be great for us to use that song to show the uniqueness of the people we help at The Hamlet. We have got 159 people who are going to be in the film - it will really have a sense of community, which is what we are all about."

Edward, who has Down's Syndrome, will play a starring role in the new film. The eight-year-old from Old Catton attends weekend and holiday sessions at The Hamlet children's centre.

The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. (L-R) filmmakers Vaineta Keraityte, Bram Kwantes and Edward Heredia, Edward Nicholls, eight, and mum Anne-Marie Nicholls, 32, Alison Thompson, musical director of Norwich Harmony Chorus, Sioux Feeney, centre adminstrator at The Hamlet, Pauline Morgan, chief executive of The Hamlet. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. (L-R) filmmakers Vaineta Keraityte, Bram Kwantes and Edward Heredia, Edward Nicholls, eight, and mum Anne-Marie Nicholls, 32, Alison Thompson, musical director of Norwich Harmony Chorus, Sioux Feeney, centre adminstrator at The Hamlet, Pauline Morgan, chief executive of The Hamlet. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

His mother Anne-Marie, 32, said: "It [The Hamlet] is somewhere we know Edward loves to come and play. It gives me and my husband some time to ourselves which is important for our relationship and we know that Edward is happy and safe and with adults who can communicate with him.

"I started work when he went to school, so just to have some down-time to get the chores down or do a big shop or even just to go out for lunch was great."

Norwich Harmony Chorus recorded a rendition of This Is Me and will perform a signed version of the song with families and staff from The Hamlet for the film.

The chorus's musical director Alison Thompson said: "The song is about loving yourself for who you are. We have that in this chorus as well, we are quite an inclusive group and celebrate what everybody brings to the party. "As well as putting a fantastic song in our repertoire, it is great to be part of such an inspiring project."

The film is being shot by Verity Pictures, a collective of third-year Norwich University of the Arts students Edward Heredia, Vaineta Keraityte and Bram Kwantes.

The team had already recorded some scenes with Edward and is returning to do the full video this weekend.

Mr Kwantes said filming at The Hamlet was "good for the soul". "It was a really nice experience, so to come back and do something more with them was a great opportunity."