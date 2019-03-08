Search

Advanced search

Video

Charity putting fresh twist on The Greatest Showman hit for new film

PUBLISHED: 07:08 07 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:08 07 November 2019

The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Archant

A Norwich charity which has been supporting adults and children with complex needs for almost 50 years is harnessing the power of The Greatest Showman to celebrate its work.

The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. Edward Nicholls, eight, Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. Edward Nicholls, eight, Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Founded in 1972, The Hamlet runs an adult's centre in Ella Road and a children's centre in Johnson Place which provide opportunities for learning and play for families.

To share its achievements, the charity has commissioned a film which will be based around the song This Is Me from musical blockbuster The Greatest Showman.

Pauline Morgan, chief executive at The Hamlet, said: "The staff thought it would be great for us to use that song to show the uniqueness of the people we help at The Hamlet. We have got 159 people who are going to be in the film - it will really have a sense of community, which is what we are all about."

Edward, who has Down's Syndrome, will play a starring role in the new film. The eight-year-old from Old Catton attends weekend and holiday sessions at The Hamlet children's centre.

The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. (L-R) filmmakers Vaineta Keraityte, Bram Kwantes and Edward Heredia, Edward Nicholls, eight, and mum Anne-Marie Nicholls, 32, Alison Thompson, musical director of Norwich Harmony Chorus, Sioux Feeney, centre adminstrator at The Hamlet, Pauline Morgan, chief executive of The Hamlet. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. (L-R) filmmakers Vaineta Keraityte, Bram Kwantes and Edward Heredia, Edward Nicholls, eight, and mum Anne-Marie Nicholls, 32, Alison Thompson, musical director of Norwich Harmony Chorus, Sioux Feeney, centre adminstrator at The Hamlet, Pauline Morgan, chief executive of The Hamlet. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

His mother Anne-Marie, 32, said: "It [The Hamlet] is somewhere we know Edward loves to come and play. It gives me and my husband some time to ourselves which is important for our relationship and we know that Edward is happy and safe and with adults who can communicate with him.

"I started work when he went to school, so just to have some down-time to get the chores down or do a big shop or even just to go out for lunch was great."

Norwich Harmony Chorus recorded a rendition of This Is Me and will perform a signed version of the song with families and staff from The Hamlet for the film.

The chorus's musical director Alison Thompson said: "The song is about loving yourself for who you are. We have that in this chorus as well, we are quite an inclusive group and celebrate what everybody brings to the party. "As well as putting a fantastic song in our repertoire, it is great to be part of such an inspiring project."

The Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. The Verity Pictures team. Edward Heredia, Bram Kwantes and Vaineta Keraityte. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMANThe Hamlet Centre in Norwich, which helps children and adults with learning difficulties, is producing a new film to promote it work which all its families, children and students are invited to appear in. The Verity Pictures team. Edward Heredia, Bram Kwantes and Vaineta Keraityte. Picture: BRITTANY WOODMAN

The film is being shot by Verity Pictures, a collective of third-year Norwich University of the Arts students Edward Heredia, Vaineta Keraityte and Bram Kwantes.

The team had already recorded some scenes with Edward and is returning to do the full video this weekend.

Mr Kwantes said filming at The Hamlet was "good for the soul". "It was a really nice experience, so to come back and do something more with them was a great opportunity."

Most Read

11 of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk

These are some of the best Christmas markets coming to Norfolk Credit: Getty Images

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

New restaurant to open in Norwich’s Royal Arcade

Norwich's Royal Arcade. Pic: Archant

Around 30 Norfolk homes hit by power cut

Several postcodes in Norfolk have been affected by the powercut, including Salhouse. Picture: UK Power Networks

‘Water was coming through the ceiling’: Ex-Norfolk journalist describes theatre roof collapse

Firefighters were on the scene when the roof collapsed at a West End theatre in London. Picture: PA

Most Read

EastEnders’ Phil Mitchell spotted at seafood restaurant

Steve McFadden, who plays Phil Mitchell in EastEnders, was spotted in Wells-next-the-Sea where he visited Wells Crab House. Picture: Victoria Pertusa/PA

Police cordon in place on busy Norwich road

Police on Dereham Road in Norwich following an incident. Picture Facebook/RussellStCommunityAreaResident'sAssociatioCommittee

Two men stabbed in fight outside shop

Two men were stabbed after a fight broke out near the Norwich Shopper off Dereham Road. PIcture: Dominic Gilbert

Teen killed in crash on A47

A teen was killed in a crash on the A47 at Swaffham. Picture Google.

Classic Ford Sierra Cosworth sells for £80,000

The Cosworth which made £80,000 at auction in King's Lynn Picture: Guy Snelling

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Appalling’ woman pointed security camera into her neighbours’ home

Anne Egglestone, who has been jailed for two years Picture: Norfolk Police

Hit-and-run driver careers into garden, smashes into cars - then speeds away

Emma Wilder's damaged car on The Street in Ringland after a driver crashed into it and drove off Picture: Emma Wilder

Nick Conrad chosen as Conservative candidate in Broadland

Former BBC Radio Norfolk presenter Nick Conrad wants to be the Conservative candidate for Broadland in the general election. Pic: Nick Butcher.

Grant Holt at the double in Wroxham’s FA Vase ‘replay’

Large queues expected as new H&M opens

The new H&M which opens in King's Lynn on Thursday, November 7 Picture: Chris Bishop
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists