Search

Advanced search

When an election riot prompted a prospective MP to damn the 'Stalham Savages'

PUBLISHED: 14:49 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:49 12 November 2019

Author Henry Rider Haggard was involved in the Great Stalham Riot of 1885. Pictures: courtesy of Community Scene Harvest

Author Henry Rider Haggard was involved in the Great Stalham Riot of 1885. Pictures: courtesy of Community Scene Harvest

Archant

For anyone who thinks politics is a particularly nasty business today, then it might be worth reflecting on a time when it was even worse.

Stalham station and road bridge. Pictures: courtesy of Community Scene HarvestStalham station and road bridge. Pictures: courtesy of Community Scene Harvest

The Community Scene magazine produced by Stalham Baptist church has unearthed the story of the 1885 election riot of Stalham.

That election was the first time most adult males in the country could vote, and passions were running high between the Liberals and Conservatives.

Henry Rider Haggard, a Norfolk man and the author of King Solomon's Mines, was the front runner against the Liberal Robert Price, a surgeon and barrister.

Trouble started as Mr Haggard's cortege reached Ludham and a hail of stones was directed at the group.

Mr Haggard's cavalcade headed for Stalham where an even larger crowd awaited them.

You may also want to watch:

On reaching the Swan Inn in High Street, a liberal supporter grabbed the reins of an outrider's horse, and the riot began.

The crowd tried to overturn Mr Haggard's coach and attempted to dump it in Stalham Staithe, then attacked the police protecting the prospective MP.

More stones and silt rained down on the party and Mr Haggard made a sharp exit into the Swan and locked himself in against the baying mob outside.

At 11pm marching boots were heard coming over the cobbled railway bridge. The rioters thought the military had arrived, but it turned out to be members of the North Walsham Conservative Club.

About 100 men lined up in front of the pub and erroneously told the riotous crowd, who by now had drunk other pubs dry, that Mr Haggard had won the election. In fact, Mr Haggard had lost to Price by 410 votes.

Afterwards, an article in the Times quoted Mr Haggard as saying that the Kaffirs, Zulus and Hottentots were nature's gentlemen compared to The Stalham Savages - an accusation that was later repeated in Parliament.

The London Standard for July 31 reported on the sitting of the county magistrates at Smallburgh,

"A number of cases arising from the riots at Ludham and Stalham were gone into. The defendants were charged with throwing stones, assaulting the police and others and attempting to upset Mr Haggard's coach."

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Man in his 70s dies in police custody

A 71-year-old man from Brandon has died after falling ill at Bury St Edmunds Police Investigation Centre. Picture: ARCHANT

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

The restaurants and cafés selling leftovers on the cheap to cut food waste

From left to right clockwise, the Apiary Cake and Coffee House in Harleston, Take That café in Norwich, Morrisons at Riverside in Norwich and Yo Sushi in Norwich. Photos: The Apiary Cake and Coffee House, Neil Didsbury, Bill Smith and Simon Parker

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

Most Read

Tributes paid to young badminton player who died in A47 crash

Young badminton player Bradley Smith, who died following a crash on the A47 near Swaffham. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Star who will switch on Norwich’s Christmas lights is revealed

Norwich City Council has revealed who is turning on the Christmas lights in the city this year. Photo : Steve Adams.

‘It just gets worse’ - parking problems continue at Norfolk retail park

An SUV parked next to a zebra crossing at B&M in Thetford. Picture: Matthew Bailey

Driver in hospital after crash shuts the A47 for more than three hours

The East Anglian Air Ambulance was called to Thetford after somone had suffered a cardiac arrest. Picture: EAAA

Village homes agreed despite public objection

The area of land that will be developed in Snettisham. Picture: Google

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘It’s a bit like the Eiffel Tower’: A11’s orange landmark disappears from skyline

An orange fiesta, which has been hanging from a crane for the last 15 years, has disappeared from the skyline Photo: Vehicle Dismantlers Ltd

Do you know this man? Appeal after handbag stolen from bar

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a theft. Photo: Norfolk police

Man airlifted to hospital after suffering medical emergency

The East Anglian Air Ambulance (EAAA) was called out to an incident near Lowestoft. Photo: EAAA

‘Aggression, division and fears of a bleak future’ – Sir Norman Lamb reveals his reasons for quitting

Former north Norfolk MP Sir Norman Lamb has revealed the divisions caused by Brexit soured the end of his Westminster career

Deano’s Premier League advice to Canaries

Dean Ashton fears for his old club in the Premier League Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists