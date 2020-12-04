Pub to hold Christmas markets for town's businesses
A community pub in a mid Norfolk town is holding two Christmas markets in its car park to try and bring some magic in time for the festive season.
The Gemini Pub, on Sandy Lane in Dereham, will be holding Christmas markets on two weekends in December.
The car park will be full of around 20 stalls, including those selling candles, wreaths, Christmas decorations and gifts.
Abbi King, the new owner of the pub said she wanted to help the town's businesses as much as possible and bring some magic ahead of Christmas Day.
She said: "We aren't charging any of the businesses for a pitch as we have all been rocked by coronavirus this year.
"I think everybody is missing being able to do their regular traditions ahead of Christmas and hopefully this will bring some joy to people in the area."
The markets will be running on December 6 and 13 between 9am and midday.
For more information or to book a pitch call the pub on 01362 697610.