Pub to run breakfast with Santa experience for youngsters

Published: 8:46 AM December 7, 2020

A mid Norfolk pub is trying to save Christmas for children by holding a magical breakfast with Santa.

The Gemini pub, on Sandy Lane in Dereham, and Arnies Attic Mascot Entertainment are holding a special event in December giving children the chance to have breakfast with Father Christmas.

Taking place on December 12 and 19 between 9am and 11am, the event will give children the chance to speak to Santa, get a present and certificate and also find out if they are on the naughty or nice list.

The Gemini pub on Sandy Lane in Derehm. - Credit: Abigail Nicholson

Abbi King, manager of the pub, said: "All the children have really missed out on Christmas this year, cancelling all the events just didn't feel right. The aim is to give the children a really special and personal experience and save some of Christmas.

"Parents will be able to let us know if they would like their child to be on the naughty or nice list ahead of the event."

To book breakfast with Santa, which costs £10, call 07513388184.