Hundreds gather at Norfolk nature fest

Singer David Gray, who spoke about the campaign to save the curlew at The Gathering at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

Hundreds attended a new nature festival on an estate at the forefront of the rewilding movement.

Organisers said The Gathering at Wild Ken Hill, near Heacham, was a sell-out, with conservationists rubbing shoulders with members of the farming community and countryside campaigners.

Jenn Monahan picks birch leaves for a demonstration on how to boil them up to make a natural yellow dye - Credit: Chris Bishop

Speakers included the singer David Gray, who has added his voice to calls to save the threatened curlew and Tony Juniper, the chair of Natural England.

Mr Gray, who has a bolthole on the coast near Hunstanton, delivered a presentation on saving the curlew with author Mary Colwell, who wrote Curlew Moon to highlight the bird's plight after walking 500 miles from the west of Ireland to Eastern England to raise awareness of the cause.

Norfolk conservationist Nick Acheson in conversation with nature writer Rebecca Schiller at The Gathering - Credit: Chris Bishop

Mr Gray, who has regularly topped the charts and released 12 albums since his musical career took off in the early 1990s, said the book which came out in 2018 inspired him to take up the cudgels for the curlew, whose numbers have declined by 60pc over the last 20 years.

"I'm working with Curlew Action to try to raise awareness and raise funds," he said before going on stage.

Some of the hundreds who attended The Gathering at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

"The curlew's a bird that means something to me, it's a bird with something extra, it's a totemic species."

Wild Ken Hill is part of a pioneering initiative in which curlew eggs which would otherwise be destroyed are collected from East Anglia's military air bases.

Some of the curlew before being released - Credit: Natural England

Chicks are hatched and reared before being released into the wild.

"We're all delighted it's happening, it's desperate measures," said Mr Gray.

Katie Haydn-Slater leading a workshop making wreaths from seasonal foliage and aromatic herbs at The Gathering - Credit: Chris Bishop

Throughout Saturday, there were talks and conversations with leading authors and experts, workshops, stalls and street food.

Festival director Ruth Dillon said: "I think we've got an incredible engaged audience. What I'm encouraged by is it's quite a dynamic group of people which is what we wanted. We're trying to do something different."

Festival director Ruth Dillon at The Gathering - Credit: Chris Bishop

Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, said: "We've had a really fascinating, enjoyable and interesting day.

"The feedback has been really positive, there's been a great atmosphere and it's been a great success."

Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, which hosted The Gathering - Credit: Chris Bishop

Wild Ken Hill, which has been featured on the BBC's flagship nature programmes Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch is giving hundreds of acres of land back to nature and improving habitats, along with using regenerative farming methods to restore the land.

Beavers have been reintroduced to part of the estate, while native cattle roam freely through woods and heathland.

Nature writers Sophie Pavelle (left) and Lucy Lapwing in conversation at The Gathering at Wild Ken HIll - Credit: Chris Bishop

A coffee stall run by Circus Head, a not-for-profit company which supports projects for the mental health and wellbeing of ambulance staff across East Anglia - Credit: Chris Bishop

A young festival-goer at The Gathering at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nature writer Rebecca Schiller at The Gathering at Wild Ken Hill - Credit: Chris Bishop

Author Sophie Pavelle at The Gathering - Credit: Chris Bishop



