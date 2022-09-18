Hundreds gather at Norfolk nature fest
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Hundreds attended a new nature festival on an estate at the forefront of the rewilding movement.
Organisers said The Gathering at Wild Ken Hill, near Heacham, was a sell-out, with conservationists rubbing shoulders with members of the farming community and countryside campaigners.
Speakers included the singer David Gray, who has added his voice to calls to save the threatened curlew and Tony Juniper, the chair of Natural England.
Mr Gray, who has a bolthole on the coast near Hunstanton, delivered a presentation on saving the curlew with author Mary Colwell, who wrote Curlew Moon to highlight the bird's plight after walking 500 miles from the west of Ireland to Eastern England to raise awareness of the cause.
Mr Gray, who has regularly topped the charts and released 12 albums since his musical career took off in the early 1990s, said the book which came out in 2018 inspired him to take up the cudgels for the curlew, whose numbers have declined by 60pc over the last 20 years.
"I'm working with Curlew Action to try to raise awareness and raise funds," he said before going on stage.
"The curlew's a bird that means something to me, it's a bird with something extra, it's a totemic species."
Wild Ken Hill is part of a pioneering initiative in which curlew eggs which would otherwise be destroyed are collected from East Anglia's military air bases.
Chicks are hatched and reared before being released into the wild.
"We're all delighted it's happening, it's desperate measures," said Mr Gray.
Throughout Saturday, there were talks and conversations with leading authors and experts, workshops, stalls and street food.
Festival director Ruth Dillon said: "I think we've got an incredible engaged audience. What I'm encouraged by is it's quite a dynamic group of people which is what we wanted. We're trying to do something different."
Dominic Buscall, project manager at Wild Ken Hill, said: "We've had a really fascinating, enjoyable and interesting day.
"The feedback has been really positive, there's been a great atmosphere and it's been a great success."
Wild Ken Hill, which has been featured on the BBC's flagship nature programmes Springwatch, Autumnwatch and Winterwatch is giving hundreds of acres of land back to nature and improving habitats, along with using regenerative farming methods to restore the land.
Beavers have been reintroduced to part of the estate, while native cattle roam freely through woods and heathland.