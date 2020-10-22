How you can help people in need by tucking into mince pies

Traditional festive Christmas mince pies . Photo: Getty Images/iStockphoto/Kuvona Kuvona

They are a festive treat that were once famous banned across the land by decree of Oliver Cromwell.

Lucy Parish, chief executive of The Feed, with Norwich lord mayor Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Chris Elliott Lucy Parish, chief executive of The Feed, with Norwich lord mayor Vaughan Thomas. Picture: Chris Elliott

But for Norwich-based social enterprise The Feed, mince pies are so much more than just a good accompaniment for brandy butter.

For the fifth year running, The Feed is selling packs of home-made pieces to help continue funding its work to improve the lives of those in poverty, sleeping rough or less fortunate, in its Mince Pies with Meaning campaign.

Lucy Parish, The Feed’s chief executive, said: “This year we are also offering people the chance to pay for a box of six mince pies which we will then donate to people who couldn’t afford their own. It’s our festive take on the pay it forward concept.”

The pies can either be bought at The Feed café on Prince of Wales Road or by pre-order, by emailing christmas@thefeed.org.uk or ringing 01603 850447.