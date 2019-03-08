Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

85 years since Norwich lost the Theatre Royal to a massive fire

PUBLISHED: 16:48 21 June 2019 | UPDATED: 16:48 21 June 2019

Norwich Theatre Royal fire? pic taken june 1934 c12146 picto be used in edp2 15th june 2009

Norwich Theatre Royal fire? pic taken june 1934 c12146 picto be used in edp2 15th june 2009

It's 85 years ago on Saturday, June 22 that the people of Norwich gathered...to watch in horror as their beloved Theatre Royal burnt down. Derek James reports

SUBMITTED PICTURE FROM THE GEORGE PLUNKETT COLLECTION. THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH, AFTER THE FIRE OF 22 JUNE 1934.SUBMITTED PICTURE FROM THE GEORGE PLUNKETT COLLECTION. THEATRE ROYAL, NORWICH, AFTER THE FIRE OF 22 JUNE 1934.

It had been an extremely hot June in 1934...Alfredo and his famous Gipsy Orchestra were heading the bill for a variety show at the theatre.

On the afternoon of Friday June 22 it was reported that cashier, Miss Bardwell, thought she heard a clanging sound so she went to investigate...

"On entering the theatre I found flames licking under the safety curtain. I rushed out into the street and shouted for help," she told our reporter at the scene.

Mr W F Moore, of 61 Ber Street, was passing and he called fire brigade.

Evening News June 1934. How the news of the fire that destroyed the Norwich theatre royal was reported. Photo: Copy: Derek James For: EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434Evening News June 1934. How the news of the fire that destroyed the Norwich theatre royal was reported. Photo: Copy: Derek James For: EN Archant © 2009 (01603) 772434

Warm weather, strong winds. The theatre was in flames. A cry went up around the city....the Royal is on fire and people rushed to the scene.

It soon became clear that this palace of pleasure was doomed. Flames leapt from the roof, wrecking the interior but, thank goodness, no-one died or was injured.

The Trinity Presbyterian Church, opposite the theatre was also caught up in the blaze but we reported: "The firemen were rapidly able to grapple with this new danger, and brought it under control."

But the theatre could not be saved and in the high wind thick smoke crossed the city and the suburbs.

1934 fire at Norwich Theatre Royal een 28/6/061934 fire at Norwich Theatre Royal een 28/6/06

"Seen from the top windows of their buildings, the fire was one of the fiercest outbreaks that Norwich has seen for many years," said our report on the day.

You may also want to watch:

The fierce wind drove the flames through the theatre as a wind tunnel. Masonry fell into neighbouring buildings which became to be cleared in case the fire spread. At one stage it was thought the historic Assembly House, which, at the time, had recently been used by the Norwich High School for Girls, was under threat. Fortunately this artistic treasure was safe.

Our reporter at the scene wrote: "From the passage at the back of what an hour ago was the stage we all knew so well, I have just been looking at a furnace area more awe inspiring than I can remember.

"The firemen around me are young men but I have no doubt their seniors would say that they have never taken part in fighting a more terrific blaze."

The building was reduced to rubble with stage manager Mr Leggett explain how all the stage scenery and the musical instruments had been lost.

But the British Bulldog spirit shone brightly with Alfredo and his orchestra along with the supporting company giving two performances at St Andrew's Hall on the Saturday night, the day after the fire.

They are managed to climb through the dressing room windows to save their costumes and instruments although those who lost theirs were lent some by the Corporation from the Municipal Orchestra.

We wrote: "The sympathy of the whole city is extended to the people for whom the fire has been nothing less than a calamity."

There were two shows with people able to use their tickets for the Theatre Royal performances at St Andrew's.

The proprietor of the Royal, the colourful Jack Gladwin, declared that the theatre would be rebuilt. An ultra-modern building had its grand opening was on September 30, 1935.

This, in the days of the deep depression of that decade, was a remarkable performance and the public flocked to the New Theatre Royal to see the likes of Harry Lauder, Sid Field, a young Hughie Green and one of the biggest stars of the day, Gracie Fields.

Today it is one of the finest provincial theatres in the land.

Join our local history project and help us digitise old Eastern Daily Press newspapers

Most Read

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

Mystery over what caused 20ft wall to collapse into river in Norwich

Ken Hurst, 72, noticed a large section of the wall on the River Wensum by New Mills Yard had collapsed into the river. Picture: Archant

I protected the Queen at Sandringham but I couldn’t stop scammers targeting my dad

Simon Herrema (back row, second left) with elite firearms officers Picture supplied by Keepel

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Most Read

‘It’s such a shame’ - thatched cottage seen sinking on Norfolk broads

A beautiful thatched cottage has become a tourist attraction for the wrong reasons after it began to sink on one side. Picture: Emma Gampell

McDonald’s staff ordered to prep food at home and buy stock from Co-Op

McDonald's has admitted staff at the Hoveton restaurant bought ingredients from nearby shops and prepared food at home Picture: GoogleMaps/Archant

First McDonald’s restaurant planned for the north Norfolk coast

The proposed site for a new McDonald's restaurant in Cromer. Pictures: Planning documents

‘Our summer is ruined’ - Villagers plagued by invasion of flies

Flies caught in a trap in a kitchen in Thorpe Marriott. Picture: Laura Geller

‘I’m going nowhere,’ says Traveller ordered to leave site after 40 years

William Brazil at the Swanton Road Travellers' site in Mile Cross, Norwich. He has lived on the site since the 1970s but is in a legal dispute with the council about who owns the land. Photo: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Calls to ‘save the jewel in Norwich’s crown’ as flagship store reveals it could quit Royal Arcade

MD of Langleys, Steve Scott, pictured in 2017. Pic; Archant.

Thirty-six-hour thunderstorm warning in place for Norfolk and Waveney

Lightning strikes over Colney, near Norwich. Two Met Office weather warnings are in place for thunderstorms on Sunday and Monday. Picture: Keith Whitmore

Calls to end free parking in Norfolk town as £4.5m traffic overhaul continues

Queens Square car park in Attleborough will be extended as part of a £4.5m investment in the town's transport. Photo: Google

Education is key for Norwich boxers ahead of next outing

Liam Goddard, right, on the attack during his last outing, against Sergio Gugliotta Picture: Mark Hewlett

Norwich City transfer rumours: Bayern Munich striker not for sale and set for new deal

Bayern Munich II striker Kwasi Okyere Wried will reportedly stay with the German giants this summer Picture: Adam Davy/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists