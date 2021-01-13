Pub giving free roast dinners to vulnerable households

Published: 3:51 PM January 13, 2021

Vulnerable families and households will be able to receive a free roast dinner thanks to pub managers and their customers.

While restrictions have prevented Trina Lake, 41, and fiance Bradley Richards, 33, serving drinks at the Crown in Costessey, they have started cooked food deliveries.

And after a successful first week of delivering hot roast dinners they want to deliver the Sunday treat to vulnerable families or households who are struggling financially.

The couple are working with local councillors to identify people who would benefit from the offer.

Ms Lake said: "I make a good roast but I was a bit nervous about cooking them for delivery. We had some lovely reviews and a lot of people have already pre-booked.

"People's money is helping to feed families in need. At times like this everyone is a bit lost. It is hard to think what route to go down to help. There are so many families out there who need help. We want to do our bit."

Since collecting donations for the roast dinners the pub managers have raised £452 - £300 of which came from three girls who donated their £100 Christmas money to the worthy cause.

"I was overwhelmed and was in tears. That made my heart melt," Ms Lake added.

As well as the roasts, the pub is delivering pre-paid cooked breakfasts and hot dinners for frontline staff at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital for free on Fridays.

Ms Lake added: "We wanted to do anything to help the medical staff. The doctors and nurses of the NHS are working such long hours. It takes the pressure off them for a bit."

To keep the pub in business, the couple are delivering or giving out pre-ordered cooked meals to the general public from the cafe, set up in the pub, through a takeaway hatch on Friday and Saturday, 9am-noon and 4.30pm-7.30pm, and Sunday noon-6pm.

In the first coronavirus lockdown Ms Lake and Mr Richards set up a fresh fruit and vegetable stall on the pub car park.

To order a meal, nominate a vulnerable household for a roast or make a donation, message the Crown Facebook page or call Ms Lake on 07572247965.