City pub reopens with new owners hoping to create a popular neighbourhood spot

PUBLISHED: 13:23 09 August 2020 | UPDATED: 13:39 09 August 2020

Ben Gibbins and Richard O'Brien, who have taken over the running of The Cottage in NR3. Picture: Ben Gibbins/Richard O'Brien

Ben Gibbins and Richard O'Brien, who have taken over the running of The Cottage in NR3. Picture: Ben Gibbins/Richard O'Brien

A Norwich pub has reopened after lockdown with new landlords whose goal is create a popular neighbourhood venue known for classic food and a well stocked bar.

The Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich has re-opened with new landlords whose goal is create a welcoming, unpretentious venue known for classic food and a well stocked bar to match.Picture: Ben Gibbins/Richard O'Brien

Ben Gibbins and Richard O’Brien have taken over the running of The Cottage, on Silver Road in NR3.

The duo, who have spent the past month redecorating, will split the running of the kitchen and bar between them, with Mr Gibbins, who has worked at The Wildebeest and Duke’s Head in Somerleyton, acting as head chef and Mr O’Brien, who has previously run the Ten Bells and Hawthorn, on St Benedict’s Street, looking after the bar.

The pair, who have been friends for a number of years, say their aim is to create a neighbourhood pub known for its classic pub food and beers and wine list.

With Mr Gibbins in the kitchen, the food will all be made in house, using local suppliers and with a grounding in traditional pub food such as proper pork pies, Lowestoft fish, steak and chips and Sunday roasts.

The Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich has re-opened with new landlords whose goal is create a welcoming, unpretentious venue known for classic pub food.Picture: Ben Gibbins/Richard O'BrienThe Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich has re-opened with new landlords whose goal is create a welcoming, unpretentious venue known for classic pub food.Picture: Ben Gibbins/Richard O'Brien

Mr Gibbins said in preparation for opening he had been trying out recipes.

“The aim is that everything we do will in season and using local produce,” he said. “We had a lot of fun testing a few recipes out during lockdown.”

He said the pair wanted to run a well stocked bar, where drinks matched the food and prices meant customers were able to come back for more than one drink.

The Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich has re-opened with new landlords whose goal is create a welcoming, nieghbourhood pub.Picture: Ben Gibbins/Richard O'BrienThe Cottage in Silver Road, Norwich has re-opened with new landlords whose goal is create a welcoming, nieghbourhood pub.Picture: Ben Gibbins/Richard O'Brien

He said: “The aim is to do pub food, everything cooked fresh and cooked in house, and the same out front really good wines at affordable prices.”

After opening on August 6, the pair said initial reaction from the community had been positive and they were excited to join the pubs already in the area, which include The Stanley, Artichoke, Plasterers, Leopard and Marlborough.

Mr Gibbins said: “We were surprised how busy we were, we opened on Thursday to a great bunch of regulars and a good mix of people trying the place out. It’s been a really great reaction so far and we are hoping to build on that.”

