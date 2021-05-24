Mental health project supported by National Lottery funding

Published: 10:22 AM May 24, 2021

A project supporting mental health recovery during the Covid-19 pandemic has been able to run thanks to National Lottery funding.

The Connection Project in King's Lynn received £9,730 from The National Lottery Community Fund enabling its members to run a variety of free programmes to improve health and wellbeing in the local community.

Lotti Walters, director of counselling, Claire Sangster, director of holistic therapies, Jess Colville, creative expression teacher, and meditation teacher Dovile Soblyte are the people behind the Covid Mental Health Recovery Project.

The directors said the last year has been "challenging on so many levels" and want to help people learn new skills that will benefit them.

They added: "None of us have been unaffected by the events of the past year. It has touched all of us in different ways whether it be directly or indirectly.

"Maybe we lost loved ones, maybe we lost jobs, maybe we had to become homeschool teachers, or carers, or could not access the things that make us feel good about ourselves.

"Maybe we took to lockdown really well, and are now feeling overwhelmed at the prospect of life getting fast and busy once more.

"Whether you have a diagnosed condition or are just feeling exhausted, strung out, worried, anxious, a bit flat or have just forgotten how to people, you are very welcome to access the sessions on offer as part of this project."

A variety of group sessions will run both in person and via Zoom starting from next week that will offer the opportunity for people to connect with others in "safe and supportive spaces."

These include coffee shops, chair yoga, creative expression, yoga/mindful movement and meditation. The project will also offer some fully funded counselling sessions.

The directors said: "Everyone is welcome to attend the sessions. It doesn’t matter if you’ve never been near a yoga mat or a paintbrush or have no idea how to meditate – come along anyway. You do not need a referral."

For more information and to book places visit theconnectionproject.org.uk/booking or email info@theconnectionproject.org.uk

The Connection Project said spaces are limited due to social distancing and is asking people to book in advance.