Community shop helps struggling families cut down shopping bills
- Credit: Billie Lawler
A pioneering community shop which has helped more than 70 members to save money on their shopping bills is calling out to families in the area who need a bit of help.
The Burrell Shop at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford is a scheme which officially launched in November last year, to support residents who live in the Burrell Ward.
The shop works on a member basis, and families who wish to use its services are asked to sign up.
Now store manager, Billie Lawler, is hoping they see more people take advantage of this vital service.
Miss Lawler said: “We want it to be like a friendly corner shop, with great prices.
You may also want to watch:
“Memberships are growing week on week as more people realise it is here for them to access.
“But we have to fight against the attitude of ‘there are people worse off than me’.
Most Read
- 1 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
- 2 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
- 3 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
- 4 'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village
- 5 Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid
- 6 Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call
- 7 Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant
- 8 Lifeboat called to four people and dog stranded off the coast
- 9 Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
- 10 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft
“We are still finding that people don’t think they are allowed to come and access the shop.
“So, it’s up to us to find those people and engage with them and make sure we are helping as many people as possible."
After showing proof of address and paying a one-off joining fee of £3.50 per household, members can buy fresh, frozen, dried and tinned food, alongside toiletries, nappies and personal care items provided by charities at a hugely reduced cost.
One member who has six children at home did a price comparison with a leading supermarket and saved a total of £37.
Miss Lawler said: “This member was really struggling. During winter she would have to make the choice between putting the heating on or eating.
“That £37 enabled her to heat her and put the gas on with a lot less worry.
“She comes every fortnight to do a large shop and she will pop back in to get top up items.
“It’s very simply things that people are able to do more freely. For some it has been being able to get a new pair of school shoes, or paying their bills on time, there are so many things that people have been able to do with less worry.”
The Burrell shop is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 12pm and Mondays 4pm to 6pm.