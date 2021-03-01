News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Community shop helps struggling families cut down shopping bills

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:38 AM March 1, 2021   
(From left to right) Sandra Turner, volunteer, Billie Lawler, shop manager, Justine Staines, volunteer and Nik Chapman, Charles Burrell Centre's new CEO, at The Burrell Shop, East Anglia's first citizen supermarket. 

(From left to right) Sandra Turner, volunteer, Billie Lawler, shop manager, Justine Staines, volunteer and Nik Chapman, Charles Burrell Centre's new CEO, at The Burrell Shop, East Anglia's first citizen supermarket. - Credit: Billie Lawler

A pioneering community shop which has helped more than 70 members to save money on their shopping bills is calling out to families in the area who need a bit of help. 

The Burrell Shop at the Charles Burrell Centre in Thetford is a scheme which officially launched in November last year, to support residents who live in the Burrell Ward. 

The shop works on a member basis, and families who wish to use its services are asked to sign up. 

Now store manager, Billie Lawler, is hoping they see more people take advantage of this vital service. 

(From left to right) Sandra Turner, volunteer and Billie Lawler, shop manager at The Burrell Shop, at the Charles Burrell Centre. 

(From left to right) Sandra Turner, volunteer and Billie Lawler, shop manager at The Burrell Shop, at the Charles Burrell Centre.  - Credit: Billie Lawler

Miss Lawler said: “We want it to be like a friendly corner shop, with great prices. 

You may also want to watch:

“Memberships are growing week on week as more people realise it is here for them to access. 

“But we have to fight against the attitude of ‘there are people worse off than me’.  

Most Read

  1. 1 Police give out £200 penalty notices to day-trippers for second weekend running
  2. 2 Family of missing man informed after body found in water
  3. 3 Buy a former 1950s police station for sale for £330,000
  1. 4 'They think they can get away with it' - crowds flock to seaside village
  2. 5 Tributes to kind-hearted dad-of-three who died from Covid
  3. 6 Man dies after rescue operation to cardiac arrest call
  4. 7 Greek chain looks set to take over former Giraffe restaurant
  5. 8 Lifeboat called to four people and dog stranded off the coast
  6. 9 Cardiac arrest call sparks rescue operation near beauty spot
  7. 10 Photos show RAF centre being visited by ‘beast’ of an aircraft

“We are still finding that people don’t think they are allowed to come and access the shop. 

“So, it’s up to us to find those people and engage with them and make sure we are helping as many people as possible." 

After showing proof of address and paying a one-off joining fee of £3.50 per household, members can buy fresh, frozen, dried and tinned food, alongside toiletries, nappies and personal care items provided by charities at a hugely reduced cost. 

One member who has six children at home did a price comparison with a leading supermarket and saved a total of £37. 

The Burrell shop has now opened at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, offering a much-needed l

The Burrell shop has now opened at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, offering a much-needed life line for residents who are feeling the pinch after a difficult year. Photo: Gary Donnison - Credit: Archant

Miss Lawler said: “This member was really struggling. During winter she would have to make the choice between putting the heating on or eating. 

“That £37 enabled her to heat her and put the gas on with a lot less worry. 

“She comes every fortnight to do a large shop and she will pop back in to get top up items. 

“It’s very simply things that people are able to do more freely. For some it has been being able to get a new pair of school shoes, or paying their bills on time, there are so many things that people have been able to do with less worry.” 

The Burrell shop has now opened at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, offering a much-needed l

The Burrell shop has now opened at the Charles Burrell Centre, in Thetford, offering a much-needed life line for residents who are feeling the pinch after a difficult year. Photo: Gary Donnison - Credit: Archant

The Burrell shop is open Monday to Friday, 10am to 12pm and Mondays 4pm to 6pm.   

(From left to right) Justine Staines, volunteer, Billie Lawler, shop manager, and Nik Chapman, Charles Burrell Centre's new CEO, at The Burrell Shop. 

(From left to right) Justine Staines, volunteer, Billie Lawler, shop manager, and Nik Chapman, Charles Burrell Centre's new CEO, at The Burrell Shop.  - Credit: Billie Lawler


Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

When can I visit the beach? Lockdown questions answered

When can I go to the beach? Lockdown travel questions answered

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Picture of James Gray who has gone missing from Norwich.

Family of missing man informed after body found near lake

Clarissa Place

Author Picture Icon
Holidaymakers enjoy the warm weather at Sea Palling beach Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Coronavirus

'Stay local' warning and visitors fined after hundreds head to Sea Palling

Donna-Louise Bishop

Author Picture Icon
A woman has been issued with a parking fine by NPE after a visit to Earlham House Shopping Centre ca

Driver fined after leaving queue before entering Co-Op

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus