Norwich pub to offer free meal to those alone on Christmas day

PUBLISHED: 10:38 05 December 2018

Jonathon Childs, landlord, who organised the Remembrance service at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Jonathon Childs, landlord, who organised the Remembrance service at the Boundary pub. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Copyright: Archant 2018

A Norwich-based pub is offering to cook a free dinner for people spending Christmas day alone.

The Boundary Pub on Aylsham Road advertised the heartwarming offer on its Facebook page saying they “wouldn’t see anyone alone on Christmas Day”.

Jonathon Childs, landlord of the pub, said: “If you pop in before Christmas day and give me your name I will cook you Christmas dinner. The Boundary cares about its customers, I don’t want anybody to sit at home alone.”

The post has been shared more than 1,500 times and hundreds of comments praised the establishment for its generosity.

Mr Childs said: “It’s the right thing to do for our community here at the Mile Cross, it will help so many people.”

Last month Mr Childs held a surprise Remembrance service for the Normandy veterans from Norfolk.

He organised the event as some veterans couldn’t go to the bigger remembrance parades.

To find out more about The Boundary, visit their Facebook page.

