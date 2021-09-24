News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
The Bill star reveals he has moved to Norfolk and why he loves it

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:09 PM September 24, 2021   
Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

Graham Cole, who played PC Tony Stamp in The Bill for 25 years, has moved to Norfolk. - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Star of The Bill Graham Cole is loving his new life in Norfolk and has revealed his favourite places to visit.

Mr Cole played PC Tony Stamp in the hit police drama for 25 years and was made an OBE in 2010 for his charity work.

This Christmas he stars as Alderman Fitzwarren in the Norwich Theatre Royal pantomime, Dick Whittington and his Cat, from December 11 until January 9 2022.

While speaking to Mr Cole about his latest part, the actor revealed he moved to Norfolk four months ago, though would not say the exact location.

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his

Graham Cole who is Alderman Fitzwarren in this year's Theatre Royal panto, Dick Whittington and his Cat. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

It is his second spell in the county as he also lived in Wroxham seven years ago, but had to move back to London due to work.

Mr Cole said: "I love Norfolk and it comes to a point where you think about where you want to live and I'm not going anywhere now."

While The Bill finished more than a decade ago, he is still regularly recognised and said he has been recently been approached by fans of the show at Reedham Ferry and Roys of Wroxham. 

Roys of Wroxham

Graham Cole was recently approached by fans of The Bill at Roys in Wroxham.

Revealing his favourite places to visit, Mr Cole added: "We'll get up in the morning and as we are National Trust members there is a huge choice and Norfolk has 300 miles of the best beaches.

"You can go down to Winterton or Horsey to see the seals, to Sea Palling, Wells-next-the-Sea, Sandringham or Sheringham with the steam trains is one of my favourite places." 

