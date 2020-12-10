The Big Thank You - We want your message of gratitude for 2020 efforts

Published: 6:00 AM December 10, 2020

Pictures from the Lock Down 2020. A rainbow thank you to NHS staff. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

As a hugely difficult 2020 draws to a close, we all have somebody to be thankful for.

The Covid-19 pandemic has posed unprecedented challenges to all of us, tearing the carpet out from underneath the feet of normality and completely transforming how we live our lives.

For months of the year we were confined to our homes, forced to shield from others and make huge adjustments to how we work, live and operate.

However, from these uncharted territories have risen so many stories of selflessness, hard work and community spirit.

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

When crisis called, so many people were prepared to answer and do something to help others through, from countless volunteers, to NHS heroes and key workers who carried on regardless to serve their communities.

It is for this very reason that we are launching The Big Thank You - an opportunity for you to publicly show your appreciation to somebody who has made your life that little bit easier this year.

It might be the staff at the care home that went the extra mile to make sure your loved one was comfortable and supported.

It may be the nurse that refused to stop smiling despite having postponed their retirement to continue working lengthy shifts.

It may simply be the next door neighbour went to the shops to you to pick up essentials while you were shielding.

Clap for Carers Norfolk & Norwich Hospital 30th April 2020. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN - Credit: Archant

David Powles editor of the Eastern Daily Press and Norwich Evening News, said: "We are really keen to find as many ways as possible to end this horrid year in a positive way. One of the real positives of 2020 has been the community spirit, dedication and support people have shown to each other and we've seen numerous examples all over the region.

"We want to offer people the chance to say thank you to the person, people, group or groups that have been there for them this year."

To take part, all you need to do is write a message of up to 100 words expressing your gratitude to whatever person, organisation or group was there for you during these troubling times.

Loading…

These messages, which will appear in print over the Christmas period and on this newspaper's website, can be sent to us via a number of ways. You can:

Fill out a form from this newspaper and mail it to the address provided in your paper

Visit this newspaper's website and fill out a form there

Email your message to thebigthankyou@archant.co.uk

If you wish to include a photo, please do so.

The Big Thank You logo - Credit: Archant



