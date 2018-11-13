Search

Advanced search

Norwich teddy bear shop celebrates special birthday with 20pc off all stock

13 November, 2018 - 13:30
Robert Stone, the proprietor, surrounded by bears at The Bear Shop at Elm Hill, the best known independent bear shop in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Robert Stone, the proprietor, surrounded by bears at The Bear Shop at Elm Hill, the best known independent bear shop in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The Bear Shop in Norwich is celebrating the 13-year anniversary of its Charlie Bears range by hosting a special event this week.

Bears of all colours, shapes and sizes at The Bear Shop at Elm Hill, the best known independent bear shop in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYBears of all colours, shapes and sizes at The Bear Shop at Elm Hill, the best known independent bear shop in Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The well-known shop, on Elm Hill, has been open for almost 29 years and sells a wide assortment of bears – both for collectors and children – including Steiff, Hermann, and Charlie Bears.

And on Saturday, November 17, it will be discounting all of its stock by 20pc for one day only.

The Bear Shop, on Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLYThe Bear Shop, on Elm Hill in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The shop will also be selling a limited birthday edition Charlie Bear, which costs £50 and comes in a sealed collector’s box.

Robert Stone, who owns and lives above The Bear Shop, said: “Teddy bears are a special friend, perhaps more so than any other toy animal. Many children keep their bears all their lives.

“Every year there is a special birthday edition Charlie Bear, and no two are exactly the same as they are all hand finished. Even we aren’t able to open the box and have a look until the day they go on sale.”

One in 12 of the birthday edition bears’ certificates will have been signed by designer Charlie Morris herself, who founded the company in 2005 and co-owns it with her husband William.

Mr Stone said that the shop usually sells out of the boxes on the day, but any that remain unsold will become available for customers who were not able to attend the event to buy.

This will be possible either by going into the shop or by ordering on the phone or online with disabled customers having first priority.

Will you be visiting The Bear Shop for Charlie’s 13th birthday? Let us know in the comments.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Landlord wanted to kick out tenants who moaned about squalid city flats

The mould inside the flats at St Faith's Lane, Norwich. Photo: Archant

Before and after: take a look at the renovation of this Golden Triangle Victorian terraced house, now for sale

Chester street, for sale. Pic: www.brown-co.com

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

Tampa Tour: Plenty for Canaries to smile about as Florida break begins

Norwich City were greeted at Tampa International Airport by cheersleaders from local ice hockey team the Tampa Bay Lightning Picture: Archant

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Video Norfolk angler John Wilson has died

Norfolk angler John Wilson has died at his home in Thailand. Pic: John Wilson

Norfolk student who died in shop explosion allegedly plotted to burn down building for insurance claim

Victims of the fatal explosion in Leicester, including Viktoria Ljevleva. PIC: Released by Leicestishire Police.

A11 roundabout disrupted as lorry falls on its side

A lorry has fallen over near Thetford. Photo: Geraldine Scott

‘Deceitful’ carer who stole £13,000 from sick man can only pay back £120

Liam Richardson: PIC: Submitted by Norfolk Police.

Man in 60s arrested after woman in 20s sexually assaulted in Norwich nightclub

Stadia nightclub on Upper King Street. Photo: Google

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 13°C

min temp: 7°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast