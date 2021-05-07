'Vital' washing and cooking facilities to help homeless opens in town

Published: 6:00 AM May 7, 2021

The Annexe is officially opened at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford. The new facilities will be available to homeless people to wash, shower and eat. Pictured left to right, Nadine Forde charity lead for Chapter 15, Roger Cash from Cash Building Services, Thetford mayor Mark Robinson, Jerry Stone and Sarah Carter from Keystone Development Trust - Credit: Sonya Duncan

A new community building to provide basic washing and cooking facilities for the homeless and vulnerable has officially been opened in a town.

The Annexe at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford has now been built and will soon be ready to provide a much-needed service and space for the community.

The official opening was attended by key figures from the town, including Thetford’s mayor Mark Robinson and Sarah Carter, chief executive at Keystone Development Trust - who own the building.

The Annexe is officially opened at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford. The new facilities will be available to homeless people to wash, shower and eat. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Annexe will provide those who have found themselves without accommodation with a shower, toilet, washing machine, tumble drier, charging points and kitchen space with an oven to cook hot food.

Cutting the ribbon at the opening on Thursday, May 6, Mr Robinson said: “I am absolutely delighted to be here today at the Riversdale Centre to open this new facility which will support some of the most vulnerable people within our community.

“Providing a basic facility we all take for granted. A place to look after their personal hygiene and take care of themselves. But this hasn’t just popped up overnight.

You may also want to watch:

“It is a great example of partnership working. Thank you to all those helped to deliver this.”

The Annexe is officially opened at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford. The new facilities will be available to homeless people to wash, shower and eat. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

This comes after 16 community groups - who provide support across Thetford - came together last year to work out what was needed in the town.

The facility - which is set to be up and running by the end of May - will be overseen by volunteers from local charity Chapter15, opening Monday 6pm to 9pm, Wednesday 9am until 12pm and Saturday 9am until 12pm.

The Annexe is officially opened at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford. The new facilities will be available to homeless people to wash, shower and eat. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

Outside of those times, The Annexe will be available for community groups and businesses to hire.

Nadine Forde, founder of the charity, said: “I just want to say a massive thank you to everybody.

“This is an example of us all working together. We are a town where people see a need and we rise up to find a solution. It’s incredible and a vital service for these people.

“It’s so crucial, they can have a shower, feel washed, refreshed and get their confidence back up again. It just gives them some dignity. It's what everybody should be entitled to.”

The Annexe is officially opened at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford. The new facilities will be available to homeless people to wash, shower and eat. Nadine Forde is the charity lead for Chapter 15. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

For more information email Nadine Forde at, nadine@chapter15.co.uk or enquiries about the building contact, innovation@keystonetrust.org.uk.

The Annexe is officially opened at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford. The new facilities will be available to homeless people to wash, shower and eat. - Credit: Sonya Duncan

The Annexe is officially opened at the Riversdale Centre in Thetford. The new facilities will be available to homeless people to wash, shower and eat. Mayor Mark Robinson cuts the ribbon. - Credit: Sonya Duncan



