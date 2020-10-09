‘Covid is no longer a valid excuse’ - Parents demand play park opened after two years

Councillors Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, left, and Annette James with a family in front of one of the play parks which remains fenced off despite having been there for two years. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon Archant

Frustrated parents and councillors have launched a campaign to push for the opening of two play parks which have still never been used, despite having been there for two years.

Residents have been tying coloured ribbons and notes to highlight their campaign to get the play parks at an estate off Silfield Road in Wymondham opened. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon Residents have been tying coloured ribbons and notes to highlight their campaign to get the play parks at an estate off Silfield Road in Wymondham opened. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

The Alders and Birch Gate estates off Silfield Road in Wymondham feature two play parks with equipment installed, but both are fenced off with residents unable to use them.

Resident and mum Chere Goddard said she had written to both developers, Bovis Homes and Taylor Wimpey, a number of times, but has consistently been “fobbed off with excuse after excuse”.

“The children have nowhere to play up here at all. It’s so unfair for them to promise new buyers facilities that they just do not care to provide.

“We have been here for almost two years and nothing has progressed as far as we can see.”

A note tied to a fence from a young resident who wants to play on the Wymondham play parks which are closed. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon A note tied to a fence from a young resident who wants to play on the Wymondham play parks which are closed. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

Taylor Wimpey said they carried out a risk assessment alongside Vistry Homes in March and that transfer of ownership of their play area to Giles Landscapes, the firm which will maintain the estate, is due to be completed “as soon as it is safe”.

A spokesperson said: “It is important to us that residents at The Alders are able to enjoy the range of community facilities that form part of the development and we have been working closely with Vistry Homes to complete any outstanding work at the play area.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety and wellbeing of our customers, employees and subcontractors and we are taking this action because we believe it is the right thing to do.”

Bovis Homes did not respond to a request for comment.

Parents are pushing for the play areas to be opened and are drawing attention to their campaign by tying coloured ribbons and pleading notes to the fencing currently blocking them off.

Town councillors Annette James and Suzanne Nuri-Nixon have joined the campaign and have promoted the cause on social media.

Mrs James said: “Covid is no longer a valid excuse so it is time the developers made good on their promises to residents and their children.”

Mrs Nuri-Nixon added: “I think developers should not have installed the equipment until they were ready to open the parks. Instead we have play areas which are tantalisingly close for families yet no chance of being able to use them.”