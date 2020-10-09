Search

Advanced search

‘Covid is no longer a valid excuse’ - Parents demand play park opened after two years

PUBLISHED: 15:19 09 October 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 09 October 2020

Councillors Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, left, and Annette James with a family in front of one of the play parks which remains fenced off despite having been there for two years. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

Councillors Suzanne Nuri-Nixon, left, and Annette James with a family in front of one of the play parks which remains fenced off despite having been there for two years. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

Archant

Frustrated parents and councillors have launched a campaign to push for the opening of two play parks which have still never been used, despite having been there for two years.

Residents have been tying coloured ribbons and notes to highlight their campaign to get the play parks at an estate off Silfield Road in Wymondham opened. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-NixonResidents have been tying coloured ribbons and notes to highlight their campaign to get the play parks at an estate off Silfield Road in Wymondham opened. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

The Alders and Birch Gate estates off Silfield Road in Wymondham feature two play parks with equipment installed, but both are fenced off with residents unable to use them.

Resident and mum Chere Goddard said she had written to both developers, Bovis Homes and Taylor Wimpey, a number of times, but has consistently been “fobbed off with excuse after excuse”.

“The children have nowhere to play up here at all. It’s so unfair for them to promise new buyers facilities that they just do not care to provide.

“We have been here for almost two years and nothing has progressed as far as we can see.”

A note tied to a fence from a young resident who wants to play on the Wymondham play parks which are closed. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-NixonA note tied to a fence from a young resident who wants to play on the Wymondham play parks which are closed. Picture: Suzanne Nuri-Nixon

Taylor Wimpey said they carried out a risk assessment alongside Vistry Homes in March and that transfer of ownership of their play area to Giles Landscapes, the firm which will maintain the estate, is due to be completed “as soon as it is safe”.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson said: “It is important to us that residents at The Alders are able to enjoy the range of community facilities that form part of the development and we have been working closely with Vistry Homes to complete any outstanding work at the play area.

“Our number one priority is the health and safety and wellbeing of our customers, employees and subcontractors and we are taking this action because we believe it is the right thing to do.”

Bovis Homes did not respond to a request for comment.

Parents are pushing for the play areas to be opened and are drawing attention to their campaign by tying coloured ribbons and pleading notes to the fencing currently blocking them off.

Town councillors Annette James and Suzanne Nuri-Nixon have joined the campaign and have promoted the cause on social media.

Mrs James said: “Covid is no longer a valid excuse so it is time the developers made good on their promises to residents and their children.”

Mrs Nuri-Nixon added: “I think developers should not have installed the equipment until they were ready to open the parks. Instead we have play areas which are tantalisingly close for families yet no chance of being able to use them.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Deep clean at Sainsbury’s store after staff member gets coronavirus

Sainsbury's in Great Yarmouth said it has introduced additional cleaning measures across its stores. Photo: Google

Staff and students at Norwich school told to self-isolate after coronavirus case

City Academy Norwich where some pupils have been told to self-isolate after a confirmed case of coronavirus. Picture: Google

Norfolk boxer caught with shotgun disguised as walking stick

Eli Frankham was sentenced to 5 years 4 months for possession of a disguised firearm. Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Do you recognise these suspected fly-tippers?

Suspected fly-tippers were caught on CCTV dumping rubbish at Breckland House off St Nicholas Street, Thetford. Picture: Breckland Council

Linnets sign Posh midfielder on loan deal

New King's Lynn Town signing Kyle Barker, during his loan spell at Lowestoft Town Picture: Shirley D Whitlow