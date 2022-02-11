News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Thanksgiving service will honour celebrated farm merchant

Author Picture Icon

Chris Hill

Published: 9:26 AM February 11, 2022
Tony Banham pictured with his son Mark in a field of Maris Otter malting barley

Tony Banham (right) pictured with his son Mark in a field of Maris Otter malting barley - Credit: Frances Brace

A thanksgiving service will be held to celebrate the life of a respected Norfolk agricultural merchant who helped save a revered beer-making barley from extinction. 

Tony Banham, of H Banham Ltd, died last month at the age of 81.

He took over the family business in 1963 at the age of just 22, and expanded it into a major supplier of malting barley for the brewing industry.

Mr Banham was a key figure in the 1990s revival of Maris Otter, prized by the brewing industry as one of the best malting barleys in the world.

He lived in Colkirk for many years, later moving to Barney, near Fakenham.

The thanksgiving service will be held at 11am on Tuesday March 8, at St Peter and St Paul's Church, Fakenham.

Parking will be available in town car parks with overflow parking available on Beck's Meadow, off the roundabout of Olivet Way and White Horse Street, NR21 9TD.

