'The cat is banned' - Tesco's fight to rid store of unwelcome customer

PUBLISHED: 06:30 20 November 2019 | UPDATED: 06:38 20 November 2019

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

Shop staff said the cat was banned from the Tesco. Picture: Submitted

A supermarket in Norwich has vowed to kick out an unwelcome customer - a ginger cat.

The cat can be found on the tills while customers are shopping, but staff are trying to discourage it. Picture: SubmittedThe cat can be found on the tills while customers are shopping, but staff are trying to discourage it. Picture: Submitted

The cat has been perusing the aisles and lounging on the tills at the Tesco Express on Acres Way in Thorpe Marriott, but staff have said it is a "hindrance and a pain".

Team leader at the store Andrew Tabiner, 49, said: "The cat is banned and we are doing our best to show it the door.

"The bottom line is it should not be in the store, as it is not Tesco policy, and we are doing everything we can to discourage it from coming in. It is absolutely not a shop pet."

It is thought the cat is being fed outside the shop by people nearby and Mr Tabiner added it was probably attracted by the warmth of the store.

A Tesco spokesperson said: "Although we love the little ginger cat who visits Acres Way Express a food store isn't the best place for a cat to be, so our colleagues gently encourage her to go out when she tries to come in."

