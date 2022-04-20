Tesco and Sainsbury's recall food items due to urgent safety concerns

Tesco and Sainsbury's are among retailers who have recalled products due to urgent safety concerns - Credit: PA

Instant cup soups, hummus and a chicken pie are among the items that retailers have recalled due to urgent safety concerns.

Trading Standards has issued warnings about a number of items that should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Digestive biscuits in the Free From range from Tesco have been recalled due to pieces of metal being present - Credit: Trading Standards

Tesco's Free From Digestive Biscuits have been withdrawn from sale as they may contain pieces of metal which could be dangerous to eat.

Packs with a best before date of March 2023 can be returned to a Tesco store for a full refund.

Product details

Tesco Free From Digestive Biscuits

Pack size: 160 g

Best-before-end date: March 2023

Trewithen Dairy unsalted butter with a best before of May 23, 2022 has been recaled due to high levels of E.coli found in the product - Credit: Trading Standards

Trewithen Dairy has recalled one batch of its unsalted butter as it's been found to contain high levels of E.coli.

Most forms of E. coli are harmless but certain strains can cause severe stomach cramps, bloody diarrhea and vomiting.

The batch with a best before date of May 23, 2023 has been recalled as a precautionary measure and it can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

No other Trewithen products are affected.

Product batches affected

Trewithen Dairy Unsalted Butter 250 g

Best-before date: 23 May 2022

Batch code: G2 073

River Island has recalled a range of embroidered shirts due to the detailing containing high levels of lead - Credit: Trading Standards

A range of shirts from River Island have been recalled due to high levels of lead being present in the decorative embellishments.

Lead is toxic and can cause adverse health issues when mouthed for prolonged periods or ingested.

River Island has recalled the affected shirts to ensure customer safety which can be returned to the company for a full refund.

Product Details

Teardrop Faux Pearl Beads

Product Number. 773114

Beige Embroidered Striped Shirt

Product Number. 774000

Blue Embroidered Striped Shirt

Sold from March 2022 - April 2022

Fray Bentos has recalled its Just Chicken pies with a best before date of September 2023 - Credit: Trading Standards

Baxters Food Group Ltd is recalling Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie because it may contain small pieces of plastic making it unsafe to eat.

Just Chicken pies with the best before September 2023 can be returned to the point of purchase for a full refund.

Product details

Fray Bentos Just Chicken Pie

Pack size: 425 g

Batch code: L079T (with production times from 06:00 up to and including 08:22)

Best-before-end date: September 2023

Sainsbury's has recalled its Taste the Difference Pesto Swirled Hummus due to the presence of milk, which is not mentioned on the label. - Credit: Trading Standards

Sainsbury's has recalled its Taste the Difference Pesto Swirled Hummus as the product contains milk, which is not mentioned on the label.

This makes it unsafe to eat for people with an intolerance or allergy to dairy.

Products with the use-by-date of April 20, April 22 and April 23 can be returned to a Sainsbury's store for a full refund.

Product details

Taste The Difference Pesto Swirled Houmous

Pack size: 200 g

Use-by dates: 20 April 2022, 22 April 2022 and 23 April 2022

Allergen: milk

Tesco has recalled its Chicken and Vegetable Cup Soups because packets may contain pieces of metal - Credit: Trading Standards

Tesco is recalling Tesco Chicken and Vegetable Cup Soup with croutons because it may contain small pieces of metal making it unsafe to eat.

Items with a best-before-date of October 31, 2023 can be returned to a Tesco store for a refund.

Product details

Tesco Chicken and Vegetable Cup Soup with croutons

Pack size: 110 g (five pack)

Best-before date: 31 October 2023