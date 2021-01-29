Disabled woman, 60, virtually cycling to Scotland to help homeless

Published: 1:27 PM January 29, 2021 Updated: 1:37 PM January 29, 2021

Julie Shipp, 60, from Terrington St Clement is raising money with a virtual bike challenge for the Purfleet Trust in King's Lynn. - Credit: Sarah Barwood

A woman who has been a wheelchair user for 17 years is virtually cycling to Scotland to raise money for a charity supporting homeless people.

Julie Shipp, from Terrington St Clement, has been disabled since birth with cerebral palsy but that has not stopped the 60-year-old from taking on a challenge to help others less fortunate.

The mother-of-two is using her special exercise bike, which she can use from her wheelchair, to virtually cycle 570km to Edinburgh to raise money for The Purfleet Trust in King's Lynn.

She is aiming to cover at least 10km a day and has so far cycled around 200km after starting the challenge on January 12 - clocking up 19km on Thursday.

Mrs Shipp and her husband Clive, who also has the condition, said: "We would like to raise money for the Purfleet Trust who do an amazing job all year round helping those that are unfortunate to not have a place to call home.

"So, no matter how small we really appreciate any donation at these difficult times.

“Like many people, we have had lots of challenges and problems to overcome throughout our lives. But we have been very fortunate to be well housed.

"It is unimaginable how difficult life would be without the security of somewhere to call home."

A fundraising page has been set up with a target of £2,500 and a total of £2,240 has so far been raised.

Sarah Barwood, the couple's personal assistant, said they are both an inspiration and have "always just got on with things" from going to festivals to football and Scouts with their son and dance with their daughter.

She said: "Julie has always wanted to go to Scotland, we often talk about it.

"Next thing we was discussing how lucky we are having roofs above our heads and started talking about the Purfleet Trust around Christmas, and here we are today with a few tweets from celebrities such as Francesca Martinez and Jenny Graham.

Julie Shipp is 60 & has Cerebral Palsy.

She has a special exercise bike that she can use from her wheelchair.

This year, she's set herself a challenge to do a virtual bike ride to Scotland - a target of 500km to raise money for The Purfleet Trust!https://t.co/VTpzY792IS — Francesca Martinez (@chessmartinez) January 26, 2021

"The Purfleet Trust have helped in so many ways - people on the street know a good meal is coming, someone to talk to is there."

For more on Mrs Shipp's journey visit 'Julie's bike ride to scotland for purfleet trust' Facebook page.